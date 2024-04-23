POCO F6 camera details leaked ahead of India launch- Specs, price and what to expect

With rumors swirling and leaks abound, the anticipation for the POCO F6's arrival in India is reaching a fever pitch. Recent sightings on the BIS certification site have fueled speculation of an imminent launch. Adding to the intrigue, exclusive details about the device have surfaced, shedding light on its potential specifications.

POCO F6- Speculation on Specifications

Industry sources suggest that the POCO F6 is poised to impress with its performance and storage capabilities. Leaks hint at LPDDR5X RAM paired with UFS 4.0 storage, promising snappy multitasking and swift app launches. However, conflicting reports have emerged regarding the camera setup. While initial leaks touted a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor alongside other notable components, fresh insights indicate the presence of a Sony IMX920 sensor. The final configuration remains uncertain, especially given the ambiguity surrounding its relationship with the rumored Redmi Note 13 Turbo.

POCO F6- Features to Expect

Despite the uncertainty, enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the device's key features. Expectations are high for the POCO F6's display, rumored to boast a vibrant 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, promising smooth visuals and responsive touch interactions. Under the hood, speculation points to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, poised to deliver robust performance across various tasks. Camera enthusiasts can look forward to a versatile triple-camera setup, likely incorporating sensors from Sony and OmniVision. Additionally, the device is rumored to sport Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added durability, albeit at the cost of a 3.5mm headphone jack.

POCO F6- Launch and Pricing

While POCO has remained tight-lipped about the official launch, industry insiders suggest a debut in the coming month, possibly following the unveiling of the Redmi Note 13 Turbo in China. As for pricing, estimates place the POCO F6 in the vicinity of ₹40,000 in the Indian market, positioning it as a premium offering in the smartphone segment.

As anticipation mounts for the POCO F6's arrival, enthusiasts eagerly await confirmation of its specifications and pricing. With leaks offering tantalizing glimpses into its potential, all eyes remain firmly fixed on POCO's upcoming unveiling, promising another exciting addition to the Indian smartphone landscape.