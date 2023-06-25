Samsung Galaxy M34 5G launch SOON in India! Here's what is special about it

Samsung is preparing to launch two long-anticipated foldable smartphones next month - Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. Meanwhile, Samsung is also focusing on updating its mid-range smartphone lineup with new launches. After Galaxy A34, A54, and Galaxy F54, Samsung is all set to launch the new mid-range Galaxy M34 5G in India. This has been finally confirmed as the support page of the phone has gone live on the official Samsung India website. Moreover, a microsite on Amazon has been dedicated to the Galaxy M34 5G which hints at its imminent launch in India soon.

In the teaser video, it is revealed that the upcoming M-series phone will feature a triple camera setup at the back, featuring the same three distinct cutouts that we have seen in the last couple of Samsung phones. Additionally, the phone will incorporate a side-mounted fingerprint sensor to unlock the device. For colour options, it can be seen in two options – Blue and Green. The rest of the details are yet to be revealed. However, tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed key specs of the Galaxy M34 5G. Here is what this Samsung phone is expected to bring.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G specs and features (expected)

The tipster has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy M34 may feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ sAMOLED with a waterdrop notch display. It may get a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and may run on Android 13. According to leaks, Galaxy M34 will weigh in at 199g and 8.22mm thickness.

For photography, it is expected to feature a triple camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor along with 8MP and 5MP secondary cameras. For selfies, it may get a 13MP front camera. Everything will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support of 25W charging, the tipster revealed.

However, the official details will be revealed by the launch of the Galaxy M34 5G.