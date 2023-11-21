Samsung Galaxy S24 series date released? Know what this report suggests

For all the Samsung enthusiasts who were looking forward to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch, there is some good news. It is speculation, but it provides some basis to the revelation. A recent report has indicated the release date of its next Flagship S series smartphone. As the report suggests, the release date of the Galaxy S24 series will be January 30, 2024. Know all about this premium smartphone release.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch

Samsung Galaxy S24 series has been grabbing a lot of attention for the past few months, especially after the launch of the Apple iPhone 15 series. There have been a lot of rumors surfacing about this flagship smartphone. According to a report by 9To5 Google, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to be released on January 30, 2024. This will be after the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event which is speculated to be held around January 17, 2024. According to a Korean media outlet, TheElec, the date of release of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series has been confirmed by Samsung. Surely, January 2024 is going to be full of surprises for Samsung Enthusiasts.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S24 series includes the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. Samsung has announced that the sales of this Flagship series will start immediately after the launch. The report translated by 9To5 Google indicates that the pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 series will start on January 19 and will continue till January 25, 2024, in Korea. The date of release of the flagship phones might be different in the U.S.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series expected features

There have been a lot of rumors about the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, especially the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This premium smartphone is expected to feature a camera setup consisting of 200MP+12MP+50MP+10MP sensors along with a generous dose of AI capability thrown in. It is also expected that it will come with a 6.8-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display and a 5,000mAh battery. Some reports have indicated that there will be two versions of the Galaxy S24, one with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and another with Exynos. There is another big speculation that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with a titanium frame.

All these speculations have led to much excitement among Samsung fans. It will be worth waiting for the exclusive features of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and see how they fare against the iPhone 15.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!