Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera upgrade defies downgrade fears in leaked details

Discover groundbreaking upgrades in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera, debunking fears of a downgrade in quality. Leaked details hint at enhanced zoom and image quality despite a step back by Samsung.

By: HT TECH
Jan 15 2024, 15:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: 5 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features that could be groundbreaking
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
1/5 Titanium frame - A rumour claims that the upcoming flagship smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature a titanium frame. This would be a smart move considering its rival, Apple has provided a titanium chassis in the iPhone 15 Pro models. In theory, it could mean a more durable yet lighter Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
2/5 New chipset - The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is reported to get the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip under the hood. It is one of the most powerful chipsets in the market. it could give a big power boost to Samsung’s upcoming flagship, leading to an enhanced user experience. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
3/5 Bigger vapour chamber - The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could be a phone for gamers courtesy of one big feature - a larger vapour chamber. Leaks say it might get a vapour chamber 1.9 times bigger than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This feature might particularly appeal to gamers as smartphones tend to get heated up after long and intense gaming sessions. (Pexels)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
4/5 Better cameras - Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will likely sport a quad camera setup with 200MP+12MP+50MP+10MP cameras, according to analysts. While the camera system looks almost the same on paper except for one sensor, leaks claim it could be better courtesy of a new chip and AI features. (Pexels)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
5/5 AI features - Samsung is likely to showcase a host of new AI features onboard the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It has already teased that ‘Galaxy AI is coming’. A standout revelation from the leaks introduces "Circle to Search," a new Google-powered feature that allows users to search any image, video, or text on their screen without the need for screenshots. Moreover, "Live Translate" for phone calls, AI-driven improvements to night zoom, and an innovative "Note Assist" feature within Samsung's Notes app may also be on the way. (Bloomberg)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Discover groundbreaking upgrades in the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera, defying concerns of a downgrade. (Pexels)

As the highly-anticipated launch of Samsung Galaxy S24 series approaches, new leaks are shedding light on behind-the-scenes upgrades for the flagship, particularly addressing concerns about potential camera hardware changes stemming from a reported step back by Samsung towards S23 Ultra levels. A recent leak comes from a retail training document shared by the trustworthy source, Harshit Joshi, suggesting that despite a speculated downgrade in zoom lens specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera will surpass its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, in zoom photography capabilities.

In a surprising move, Samsung is rumored to replace the 10x telephoto camera of the Samsung S23 Ultra with a higher-resolution yet lower-magnification 5x version in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This shift has raised questions about the device's ability to capture long-range zoom shots without compromising image quality.

Optics Transformation

The leaked document, particularly in a section titled "Space Zoom," assures users of "excellent zoom quality at all ranges" and emphasizes "optical quality" zoom at 2x, 3x, 5x, and, notably, 10x magnification. The renowned long-range Space Zoom digital zoom feature, capable of magnifications up to 100x, is set to continue on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Forbes reported.

Super-Resolution Algorithms and Multi-Frame Processing

Contrary to concerns, indications suggest that the transition from 10x to 5x optical zoom will not result in any loss of image quality. The report explains that Samsung achieves this through the incorporation of a significantly higher-resolution sensor in the new 5x camera, complemented by improved image processing techniques.

Additionally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to introduce multi-frame processing at all zoom levels, a departure from the S23 Ultra's limitation to 20x and higher. This promises reduced noise and enhanced detail across the entire zoom range, further enhanced by new AI-powered "super-resolution" algorithms.

Despite these advancements, Samsung faces the challenge of convincing potential buyers that the shift from 10x telephoto to 5x will actually lead to improved photo quality. Of course, the final verdict will be delivered at the official Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for January 17th.

15 Jan, 15:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera upgrade defies downgrade fears in leaked details
