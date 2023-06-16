Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 design leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 design has been leaked well ahead of launch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 16 2023, 12:30 IST
Top smartphones launches in June 2023: Samsung Galaxy F54, Realme 11 Pro, Oppo F23 Pro, more
Samsung Galaxy F54
1/5 Samsung Galaxy F54: The next mid-range smartphone by Samsung is set to launch on June 6. It is tipped to feature a triple camera setup at the back with a primary 108MP camera. Plus, it may be backed by a large 6000mAh battery. (Samsung)
Realme 11 Pro
2/5 Realme 11 Pro series: On June 8, Realme is tipped to launch Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro Plus. The Pro Plus model is expected to have a 200MP camera, Dimensity 7050 chip, and 100W fast charging. Realme 11 Pro may get a 100MP camera and 67W charging. (Realme)
image caption
3/5 Oppo F23 Pro: It is expected to be launched in June with a 6.72-inch 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 695 chip, and a triple camera setup of a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP. (Representative Image) (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Realme 11 Pro series: On June 8, Realme is tipped to launch Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro Plus. The Pro Plus model is expected to have a 200MP camera, Dimensity 7050 chip, and 100W fast charging. Realme 11 Pro may get a 100MP camera and 67W charging. (Realme)
image caption
5/5 iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Tipster Abhishek Yadav hints that iQOO Neo 7 Pro may launch around June 20, which is tipped to be a rebranded version of Neo 8, launched in China last month. iQOO Neo 7 Pro is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, and offer 120W fast charging. (iQOO)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be launched in July 2023. (Representative) (HT Tech)

In an official announcement, Samsung has confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will be held in July. The highly anticipated event will showcase the latest additions to their foldable smartphone lineup -- the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. As we approach the launch, leaks and rumours have been surfacing, adding to the excitement surrounding these devices. Now, the latest renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have almost confirmed what you may get next. Ahead of the launch, know here what Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may well look like.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaked renders

As per leaked renders shared by MySmartPrice, the blue colour variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has been shown along with the S Pen. The positioning of the USB Type-C port, speaker grills, and microphone arrangements closely resemble those found on the last Galaxy Z Fold smartphones. Not just that, but the rear camera setup at the back has a striking resemblance to the Galaxy Fold 4.

The renders suggest that the Galaxy Fold 5 is expected to feature slimmer bezels compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This design change will enhance the screen-to-body ratio for a better viewing experience.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 expected specs and features

This year, the new Fold smartphone is expected to get an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that we have seen in Galaxy S23 Ultra. Apart from this, it is expected to feature a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. While the cover display is expected to feature a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel. Both the displays are tipped to get a support of 120Hz refresh rate. As per the MySmartPrice report, it may pack a 4400mAh battery. For charging, it will support 45W fast charging and 25W wireless charging.

For photography, it may feature a 50MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and 10MP telephoto camera. On the front, it is expected to get a 12MP selfie camera on the cover as well as a foldable display.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Jun, 12:11 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 design leaked ahead of launch
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets