Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 design leaked ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 design has been leaked well ahead of launch.
In an official announcement, Samsung has confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will be held in July. The highly anticipated event will showcase the latest additions to their foldable smartphone lineup -- the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. As we approach the launch, leaks and rumours have been surfacing, adding to the excitement surrounding these devices. Now, the latest renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have almost confirmed what you may get next. Ahead of the launch, know here what Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may well look like.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaked renders
As per leaked renders shared by MySmartPrice, the blue colour variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has been shown along with the S Pen. The positioning of the USB Type-C port, speaker grills, and microphone arrangements closely resemble those found on the last Galaxy Z Fold smartphones. Not just that, but the rear camera setup at the back has a striking resemblance to the Galaxy Fold 4.
The renders suggest that the Galaxy Fold 5 is expected to feature slimmer bezels compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This design change will enhance the screen-to-body ratio for a better viewing experience.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 expected specs and features
This year, the new Fold smartphone is expected to get an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that we have seen in Galaxy S23 Ultra. Apart from this, it is expected to feature a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. While the cover display is expected to feature a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel. Both the displays are tipped to get a support of 120Hz refresh rate. As per the MySmartPrice report, it may pack a 4400mAh battery. For charging, it will support 45W fast charging and 25W wireless charging.
For photography, it may feature a 50MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and 10MP telephoto camera. On the front, it is expected to get a 12MP selfie camera on the cover as well as a foldable display.
