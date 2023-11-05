Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature titanium frame just like iPhone 15 Pro

Samsung's highly anticipated flagship series, the Galaxy S24, is on the horizon, with the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra expected to make their debut in mid-January next year. As speculation and leaks continue to swirl, we gain insight into what the series might bring to the table.

Titanium Frame: A Game-Changer for Samsung?

According to reports from the Korean media outlet THE ELEC, Samsung is set to introduce a titanium frame case in the forthcoming Galaxy S24 Series, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra leading the charge. The tech giant intends to gauge the response and potentially expand the use of titanium frames to other models, Android Authority reported.

Samsung is currently in the final stages of fine-tuning the production of titanium frame cases. Collaborating with several Chinese case suppliers and their team at the assembly plant in Vietnam, Samsung initiated research into using titanium in smartphone cases about two years ago. The decision to bring this technology to the market happened only recently.

The pivotal factor here is the yield rate for these cases. A low yield rate could potentially result in a four to five-fold price increase. To put it in context, Samsung's premium phones currently come equipped with aluminium frame cases costing less than $20. Samsung aims to produce 15 million units of titanium frame cases, mirroring the number of Galaxy S23 Ultra models shipped this year.

What sets titanium apart? First and foremost, it is lighter than steel and stronger than aluminium. Additionally, it exhibits excellent heat and electrical conductivity properties. If Samsung fully adopts titanium for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, we may witness a roughly 10% reduction in weight compared to its predecessor, much like the shift seen in the iPhone 15 Pro, where the phone shed 9% of its weight due to the use of titanium.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: What to Expect

Additionally, based on prior leaks, the S24 Ultra is expected to feature a camera setup comprising 200MP+12MP+50MP+10MP sensors, a 6.8-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery. A recent statement from a Qualcomm executive also confirmed the existence of two versions of the Galaxy S24, one with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and another without. Samsung enthusiasts eagerly await the upcoming launch to see if the introduction of titanium frames will revolutionise their smartphone experience.