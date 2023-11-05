Icon

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature titanium frame just like iPhone 15 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to feature a cutting-edge titanium frame, potentially redefining smartphone design. The tech giant aims to assess the viability of extending this innovation to other models too.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 05 2023, 16:05 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to feature a titanium frame, with the potential for expansion to other models. (Representative image) (Bloomberg)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to feature a titanium frame, with the potential for expansion to other models. (Representative image) (Bloomberg)

Samsung's highly anticipated flagship series, the Galaxy S24, is on the horizon, with the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra expected to make their debut in mid-January next year. As speculation and leaks continue to swirl, we gain insight into what the series might bring to the table.

Titanium Frame: A Game-Changer for Samsung?

According to reports from the Korean media outlet THE ELEC, Samsung is set to introduce a titanium frame case in the forthcoming Galaxy S24 Series, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra leading the charge. The tech giant intends to gauge the response and potentially expand the use of titanium frames to other models, Android Authority reported.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung is currently in the final stages of fine-tuning the production of titanium frame cases. Collaborating with several Chinese case suppliers and their team at the assembly plant in Vietnam, Samsung initiated research into using titanium in smartphone cases about two years ago. The decision to bring this technology to the market happened only recently.

The pivotal factor here is the yield rate for these cases. A low yield rate could potentially result in a four to five-fold price increase. To put it in context, Samsung's premium phones currently come equipped with aluminium frame cases costing less than $20. Samsung aims to produce 15 million units of titanium frame cases, mirroring the number of Galaxy S23 Ultra models shipped this year.

What sets titanium apart? First and foremost, it is lighter than steel and stronger than aluminium. Additionally, it exhibits excellent heat and electrical conductivity properties. If Samsung fully adopts titanium for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, we may witness a roughly 10% reduction in weight compared to its predecessor, much like the shift seen in the iPhone 15 Pro, where the phone shed 9% of its weight due to the use of titanium.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: What to Expect

Additionally, based on prior leaks, the S24 Ultra is expected to feature a camera setup comprising 200MP+12MP+50MP+10MP sensors, a 6.8-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery. A recent statement from a Qualcomm executive also confirmed the existence of two versions of the Galaxy S24, one with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and another without. Samsung enthusiasts eagerly await the upcoming launch to see if the introduction of titanium frames will revolutionise their smartphone experience.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Nov, 16:04 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature titanium frame just like iPhone 15 Pro
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

video games
Franco-German TV channel finds niche in high-brow video games
Mauga
Overwatch 2 introduces new hero Mauga: Know his abilities, and how to try him out
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: 5 groundbreaking features seen in leaked footage
Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From police recognition to fences, features it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon