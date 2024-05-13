 HMD Arrow to launch in India very soon: Here’s what to expect from the first ‘non-Nokia branded’ smartphone | Mobile News

HMD Arrow to launch in India very soon: Here’s what to expect from the first ‘non-Nokia branded’ smartphone

HMD Global is gearing up to launch its inaugural HMD-branded smartphone in India, with the device's moniker "Arrow" revealed through a unique naming contest.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 13 2024, 17:23 IST
HMD Arrow to launch in India very soon: Here’s what to expect from the first ‘non-Nokia branded’ smartphone
HMD's innovative naming contest unveils 'Arrow' as its first smartphone name. (HMD)

Products included in this article

26% OFF
Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) - Blue
(5,074)
₹58,999 ₹79,900
Buy now 10% OFF
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Starlight
(26,820)
₹53,900 ₹59,900
Buy now

HMD Global, renowned for its Nokia-branded smartphones, is gearing up to introduce its maiden HMD-branded device in India. Preceding its official debut, the Finnish company has unveiled the device's name, which was chosen through a contest on X. Speculations suggest that this upcoming smartphone could be a rebrand of the HMD Pulse, already available in Europe and expected to arrive in the US as the HMD Vibe.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) - Blue 4.5/5 ₹ 58,999
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Starlight 4.6/5 ₹ 53,900

Naming Contest and Partnership

Last week, HMD India initiated the launch of its inaugural smartphone in the country, prompting a #HMDNameOurSmartphone competition on X, inviting users to propose names. The unconventional marketing tactic garnered significant attention, with suggestions pouring in, including names like Indhumanoid, Manbha, Naruto, Brahmos, and others. The chosen name, Arrow, was disclosed by the Rajasthan Royals IPL Team's X handle, with whom HMD has partnered as the official smartphone sponsor for this year's T20 season. The device is slated to make its debut in India in the coming weeks.

Also read: Moto X50 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy F55 and 3 more smartphones to launch this week

Unveiling the HMD Arrow

Anticipated to be an entry-level offering, the HMD Arrow is likely to be a rebranded version of the HMD Pulse, which was introduced in Europe for EUR 140. It is available in Atmos Blue, Dreamy Pink, and Meteor Black variants. HMD's practice of using different names for the same smartphone across various regions is evident, with the Pulse set to be unveiled in the US under the HMD Vibe moniker.

B0BDK62PDX-1

Expected Features and Specifications

The HMD Arrow is expected to mirror the specifications of the HMD Pulse, featuring a 6.65-inch HD+ LCD display with 600 nits peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by an octa-core 12nm Unisoc T606 chip, it runs on Android 14. The device boasts a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera for photography enthusiasts.

B09G9D8KRQ-2

Also read: OnePlus 12R vs Google Pixel 8a: Specifications compared- Which is a better smartphone to buy

With storage options of up to 128GB, the HMD Pulse houses a robust 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. As HMD Global ventures into the Indian smartphone market under its own branding, the Arrow promises to offer users an affordable yet feature-packed option in the competitive smartphone landscape.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 May, 17:22 IST
Tags:
Trending: ipad air 2024 vs ipad air 2022: what’s new? check in-depth specs, features, price comparison iphone 16 to come without sim card slot? global launch of esim only ipad 2024 range sparks new speculations is your phone hacked? 6 warning signs to look out for samsung galaxy m55 5g review: is it worth buying this smartphone at rs. 26,999? iphone 16 launch: camera, performance and all details so far about pro models poco f6 certification and specs leak hints at impending launch - all the details iphone 16 price to be increased compared to iphone 15 series: know how much more you may have to pay infinix gt 20 pro set to launch in india via flipkart; check expected specs, features and more 5 best smartphones for your eyes: xiaomi 13, honor 90 to motorola edge plus, check list iphone 16 leak hints at more colour options than previous models - all you need to know
Home Mobile Mobile News HMD Arrow to launch in India very soon: Here’s what to expect from the first ‘non-Nokia branded’ smartphone
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today
Garena Free FireGarena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 12
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Top 3 guns to eliminate enemies quickly
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11: Get exclusive rewards and know how to redeem codes
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11: Best ways to use smoke grenades smartly, avoid elimination

Best Deals For You

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
Honor 90
5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India
OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here
GTA 5 ‘James Bond Trevor’ DLC cancelled: Voice actor speaks out
GTA 5 ‘James Bond Trevor’ DLC cancelled: Voice actor speaks out
iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets