HMD Arrow to launch in India very soon: Here’s what to expect from the first ‘non-Nokia branded’ smartphone

HMD Global, renowned for its Nokia-branded smartphones, is gearing up to introduce its maiden HMD-branded device in India. Preceding its official debut, the Finnish company has unveiled the device's name, which was chosen through a contest on X. Speculations suggest that this upcoming smartphone could be a rebrand of the HMD Pulse, already available in Europe and expected to arrive in the US as the HMD Vibe.

List of Best Selling Products

Naming Contest and Partnership

Last week, HMD India initiated the launch of its inaugural smartphone in the country, prompting a #HMDNameOurSmartphone competition on X, inviting users to propose names. The unconventional marketing tactic garnered significant attention, with suggestions pouring in, including names like Indhumanoid, Manbha, Naruto, Brahmos, and others. The chosen name, Arrow, was disclosed by the Rajasthan Royals IPL Team's X handle, with whom HMD has partnered as the official smartphone sponsor for this year's T20 season. The device is slated to make its debut in India in the coming weeks.

Also read: Moto X50 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy F55 and 3 more smartphones to launch this week

Unveiling the HMD Arrow

Anticipated to be an entry-level offering, the HMD Arrow is likely to be a rebranded version of the HMD Pulse, which was introduced in Europe for EUR 140. It is available in Atmos Blue, Dreamy Pink, and Meteor Black variants. HMD's practice of using different names for the same smartphone across various regions is evident, with the Pulse set to be unveiled in the US under the HMD Vibe moniker.

B0BDK62PDX-1

Expected Features and Specifications

The HMD Arrow is expected to mirror the specifications of the HMD Pulse, featuring a 6.65-inch HD+ LCD display with 600 nits peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by an octa-core 12nm Unisoc T606 chip, it runs on Android 14. The device boasts a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera for photography enthusiasts.

B09G9D8KRQ-2

Also read: OnePlus 12R vs Google Pixel 8a: Specifications compared- Which is a better smartphone to buy

With storage options of up to 128GB, the HMD Pulse houses a robust 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. As HMD Global ventures into the Indian smartphone market under its own branding, the Arrow promises to offer users an affordable yet feature-packed option in the competitive smartphone landscape.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!