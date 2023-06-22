Stunning deal! Samsung Galaxy S23 now available with a whopping discount

Samsung Galaxy S23 is now available with interesting offers on Flipkart. You can buy this premium smartphone at a very reasonable price now. Check out the deal here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 22 2023, 13:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23
View all Images
Flipkart is offering Samsung Galaxy S23 at a new price. Check offers and discounts. (HT Tech)

If you are looking for a premium smartphone, then Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 is obviously one of the top recommendations. What's more interesting is that it is now available with a whopping discount on Flipkart. Coupled with bank offers and exchange deals, you can further reduce the price to a significant low. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Wondering how much it will cost you? Know Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut deal in detail.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut

The Samsung Galaxy S23, the latest flagship smartphone, is now available for purchase on Flipkart at a price of just Rs. 74999. This reflects an impressive discount of 16 percent from its listed price of Rs. 89,999 on Flipkart. What's more, customers can enjoy the added benefits of exchange offers and bank promotions.

Bank offers: You can even save more on the flagship Galaxy S23 by exploring an array of bank offers available. For instance, HDFC Bank credit non-EMI, credit card EMI, and debit card EMI transactions can fetch you an impressive Rs. 5000 discount. This will help you to take down the Galaxy S23's price to a new low.

Samsung Galaxy S23 with Exchange deal

Flipkart has introduced an enticing exchange offer, allowing you to enjoy a massive discount of up to Rs. 35000 by trading in your old phone. It's important to note that the actual discount amount will depend on the model and condition of the customer's old smartphone, as well as the availability of the exchange offer in their specific location.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Why should you buy this?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with significant upgrades over Galaxy S22. Our review finds that its battery life has improved drastically, allowing it to be a more reliable phone in a daily use case scenario. The custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip performs much better and for longer, eradicating the heating issue. Not just hardware, the One UI software experience is again a highly polished one with the promise of 4 OS updates that makes it more tempting.

For photography, the cameras are tuned nicely for almost all lighting conditions with a 50MP primary camera coupled with 12MP and 10MP secondary cameras. Everything is backed by a 3900mAh battery.

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 13:29 IST
