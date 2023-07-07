Tecno Camon 20 premier: Price, camera, battery, display, chip

Tecno has launched the Camon 20 premier today in India! Check price, features, and specifications here

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 15:56 IST
Techno Camon 20 premier 5G has been launched in India today!
Techno Camon 20 premier 5G has been launched in India today! (Techno )
Techno Camon 20 premier 5G has been launched in India today!
Techno Camon 20 premier 5G has been launched in India today! (Techno )

Tecno has launched its new smartphone, the CAMON 20 Premier 5G, in India today. It is a flagship smartphone that offers a professional videography experience to users. It has the industry-first Sensor-Shift Stabilisation Anti-Shaking Technology.

Check out Tecno Camon 20 premier 5G specs and features

Tecno has launched its new flagship model, Camon 20 Premier 5G which features a 6.67-inch AMOLED true-color screen supporting a full-path cinema-grade P3 wide color gamut with a 10-bit display with a 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate. It offers a storage capacity of 8GB+8GB extended RAM and up to 512 GB ROM.

The smartphone features a Sensor-shift Optical image (OIS) lens of a 108 MP Ultra definition camera that captures Ultra-wide horizon views along with a 32 MP AI Selfie. Its 50 MP main and 108MP wide-angle cameras capture 4K and HDR videos that give mesmerizing photos and videos.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Tecno Camon 20 premier 5G is powered by MediaTek's new Dimensity 8050 processor that gives a smooth user experience. It also has a 5000 mAh battery that gives a long battery life with a 45W fast charging. The phone charges 67 percent in just 30 minutes.

Now come to the phone's RGBW technology, that captures amazing night portraits. The typical RGB color filter's "green" array solution is changed for a "white" one in the RGBW sensor, which increases the amount of light that enters the camera

“We are thrilled to introduce the CAMON 20 Premier 5G to the Indian market, especially at a time when smartphone photography has gained immense popularity and content creation has witnessed a significant boost” said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile.

Price of Tecno Camon 20 premier 5G

The phone will be available for sale in India from 7th July 2023 on Amazon. The Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G price in India is Rs. 29999. Grab your professional camera smartphone before it gets sold out.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 15:41 IST
Home Mobile News Tecno Camon 20 premier: Price, camera, battery, display, chip
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick
iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app
iPhone
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Report spam messages THIS way on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets