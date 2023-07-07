Tecno Camon 20 premier: Price, camera, battery, display, chip

Tecno has launched its new smartphone, the CAMON 20 Premier 5G, in India today. It is a flagship smartphone that offers a professional videography experience to users. It has the industry-first Sensor-Shift Stabilisation Anti-Shaking Technology.

Check out Tecno Camon 20 premier 5G specs and features

Tecno has launched its new flagship model, Camon 20 Premier 5G which features a 6.67-inch AMOLED true-color screen supporting a full-path cinema-grade P3 wide color gamut with a 10-bit display with a 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate. It offers a storage capacity of 8GB+8GB extended RAM and up to 512 GB ROM.

The smartphone features a Sensor-shift Optical image (OIS) lens of a 108 MP Ultra definition camera that captures Ultra-wide horizon views along with a 32 MP AI Selfie. Its 50 MP main and 108MP wide-angle cameras capture 4K and HDR videos that give mesmerizing photos and videos.

The Tecno Camon 20 premier 5G is powered by MediaTek's new Dimensity 8050 processor that gives a smooth user experience. It also has a 5000 mAh battery that gives a long battery life with a 45W fast charging. The phone charges 67 percent in just 30 minutes.

Now come to the phone's RGBW technology, that captures amazing night portraits. The typical RGB color filter's "green" array solution is changed for a "white" one in the RGBW sensor, which increases the amount of light that enters the camera

“We are thrilled to introduce the CAMON 20 Premier 5G to the Indian market, especially at a time when smartphone photography has gained immense popularity and content creation has witnessed a significant boost” said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile.

Price of Tecno Camon 20 premier 5G

The phone will be available for sale in India from 7th July 2023 on Amazon. The Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G price in India is Rs. 29999. Grab your professional camera smartphone before it gets sold out.