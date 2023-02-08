Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!

Apple's iPhones are some of the most popular smartphones in the world with nearly 50 percent of the US population using iPhones. However, more often than not, people simply use their iPhone to make and attend calls and send messages. That's just the tip of the iceberg as the phone has numerous other standout features that are buried just under the surface. These are super useful features and can make your iPhone experience that much more pleasant.

So, check out the top 5 hidden iOS features on your iPhone which you need to try right now.

1. Measure and Level tool

Did you know that your iPhone could fulfill the purpose of the measuring tape and level tool too? Yes! The iPhone lets users measure objects using the back camera. You can also use the level tool to check the surface angle of an object.

2. Text via Note App

Did you know that your iPhone comes with a hidden trick that can let you have a conversation on your iPhone secretly? You will be able to send text without letting anyone else know. All you have to do is just turn a note into a place for hidden conversations on iOS by adding collaborators to the note. you can even delete the text message for everyone as well. This means you can have a conversation without any proof that it ever existed.

3. Use FaceID with mask

Covid has forced all of us to wear masks which unfortunately hinder the process of unlocking your iPhone with FaceID. If you didn't know, your iPhone 12 can see your face and unlock itself even when you've got a mask on. Simply find the option to toggle it on in the Settings app.

4. Use Live Photos

Live Photos lets users capture life's perfect moments as a still picture along with a 2-second video. The feature also allows users to change the Live Photo effects to make it boomerang-esque. To do this, go to the Photos app and open a Live Photo. Then tap on the arrow on the top left. You'll get a list of options such as Live, Loop, Bounce, Long Exposure and Off. Select and apply the effect according to your choice.

5. Back Tap

Although Apple removed the home button with the iPhone X, there's still a secret button at the back of your iPhone called Back Tap. The Back Tap feature not only allows you to access system features such as Flashlight, Siri and Reachability, but also open a variety of apps by just double or triple tapping the back of your iPhone.