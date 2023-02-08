    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!

    Unlock the full potential of your iPhone! Check out these top 5 hidden iOS features on your iPhone which you need to try right now.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 08 2023, 14:38 IST
    The latest iOS 16.3 update for iPhones will transform your experience
    image caption
    1/6 iOS 16.3 has some amazing new features including the Security Keys for Apple IDs. Apple has introduced the Security Keys feature, which allows you to strengthen the security of your account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process.  ( HT Tech)
    iPhone
    2/6 Apple has introduced the Black Unity Wallpaper for iPhones to honour Black history and culture. (Pixabay)
    iPhone
    3/6 Advanced-Data Protection will be available globally with the iOS 16.3 update providing you a choice to activate end-to-end encryption for additional apps such as Notes, Photos, Message backups and more. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 12
    4/6 Apart from these, Apple has rolled out support for the recently launched 2nd Gen HomePod. Moreover, the update also fixes several bugs and issues such as the accidental, issue of the horizontal lines on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the black wallpaper bug, and Siri issues in CarPlay have also been addressed. (Unsplash)
    iPhone
    5/6 Who is eligible to get the update? Anyone with an eligible iPhone. That means anyone with an iPhone 8 or later will be able to download the iOS 16.3 update. (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    6/6 How to install the latest iOS 16 update: Just open Settings and tap General. Now go to the Software Update and check for the latest available update. (Unsplash)
    iPhone
    View all Images
    Know these hidden iPhone tricks you absolutely need to know. (Unsplash)

    Apple's iPhones are some of the most popular smartphones in the world with nearly 50 percent of the US population using iPhones. However, more often than not, people simply use their iPhone to make and attend calls and send messages. That's just the tip of the iceberg as the phone has numerous other standout features that are buried just under the surface. These are super useful features and can make your iPhone experience that much more pleasant.

    So, check out the top 5 hidden iOS features on your iPhone which you need to try right now.

    1. Measure and Level tool

    Did you know that your iPhone could fulfill the purpose of the measuring tape and level tool too? Yes! The iPhone lets users measure objects using the back camera. You can also use the level tool to check the surface angle of an object.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    2. Text via Note App

    Did you know that your iPhone comes with a hidden trick that can let you have a conversation on your iPhone secretly? You will be able to send text without letting anyone else know. All you have to do is just turn a note into a place for hidden conversations on iOS by adding collaborators to the note. you can even delete the text message for everyone as well. This means you can have a conversation without any proof that it ever existed.

    3. Use FaceID with mask

    Covid has forced all of us to wear masks which unfortunately hinder the process of unlocking your iPhone with FaceID. If you didn't know, your iPhone 12 can see your face and unlock itself even when you've got a mask on. Simply find the option to toggle it on in the Settings app.

    4. Use Live Photos

    Live Photos lets users capture life's perfect moments as a still picture along with a 2-second video. The feature also allows users to change the Live Photo effects to make it boomerang-esque. To do this, go to the Photos app and open a Live Photo. Then tap on the arrow on the top left. You'll get a list of options such as Live, Loop, Bounce, Long Exposure and Off. Select and apply the effect according to your choice.

    5. Back Tap

    Although Apple removed the home button with the iPhone X, there's still a secret button at the back of your iPhone called Back Tap. The Back Tap feature not only allows you to access system features such as Flashlight, Siri and Reachability, but also open a variety of apps by just double or triple tapping the back of your iPhone.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 08 Feb, 14:19 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble
    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way