Vivo phones under 30000: Try out top 5 Vivo smartphones; Check features, prices and more

Vivo phones under 30000: Vivo is a well-established smartphone brand in India. It offers a variety of smartphones in various price ranges starting from entry-level to Premium. This Diwali if you wish to buy an affordable mid-range smartphone, You can try Vivo. Given below is a list of the top 5 Vivo phones under 30000. Let 's delve into the details of these mid-range smartphones:

Vivo Y100A 5G

This smartphone boasts 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens, which provides users with versatile photography options. It comes with a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The phone's 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display ensures vibrant and sharp visuals. What's particularly noteworthy is the 44W fast charging support which is coupled with the 4500mAh battery. This will ensure that your phone remains charged throughout the day. This vivo smartphone is priced at Rs. 29999.

Vivo Y02t

This offers a more budget-friendly option with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. While its camera specifications aren't as high-end as the Y100A, it still offers a decent 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The 6.51-inch HD+ Eye Protection Screen enhances visual comfort and minimizes eye strain during extended usage. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which, while not as fast as the Y100A, still ensures long-lasting usage. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs. 15999.

Vivo Y27

This mid-range smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a 50MP primary rear camera, along with a 2MP depth sensor. This smartphone boasts a 6.64-inch FHD+ Display which will be able to give you a good quality viewing experience. Additionally, the Y27 features 44W flash charge support and a 5000mAh battery, offering both fast charging and extended battery life. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.18999.

Vivo Y56 5G

This smartphone features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor ensuring good-quality photos. The 16MP selfie camera is said to be for capturing self-portraits. This model of Vivo smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD Display that delivers sharp visuals. This device supports 18W fast charging with a 5000mAh battery, ensuring you stay connected throughout the day. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.24999.

Vivo Y17s

This smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features an 8MP front camera and a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor for creating bokeh effects. This smartphone features a 6.56-inch display, 15W fast charging support, combined with a 5000mAh battery. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.16999.

