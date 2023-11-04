Icon

Vivo phones under 30000: Try out top 5 Vivo smartphones; Check features, prices and more

This Diwali, try out the top 5 Vivo phones under Rs. 30000.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 04 2023, 13:23 IST
Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs.30000: Infinix Zero 30, Realme 11 Pro Plus, Realme GT 2, more
Vivo phones under 30000
1/5 Infinix Zero 30: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch full HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 8020 Processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Infinix smartphone is backed with a 5000mAh Lithium-ion Polymer battery for lasting performance. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs.34990. However, you can get it from Amazon for just Rs.29990, giving you a 14 percent discount. (Infinix)
Vivo phones under 30000
2/5 Realme 11 Pro Plus: It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by  Dimensity 7050 5G chipset with an AnTuTu score above 550000. It has 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Realme smartphone is backed with  5000 mAh Battery and 100 W SUPERVOOC charge. The Realme 11 Pro Plus retails for Rs.39999, but from Amazon, you can get it for just Rs.28431, giving you a discount of 29 percent.  (Amazon)
Vivo phones under 30000
3/5 iQOO Neo 7: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 with LPDDR5 RAM. It is backed with a 5000 mAh battery and 120W FlashCharge charge. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.34999, however, you can get it for Rs.27999, from Amazon, giving you a discount of 20 percent. (iQOO)
Vivo phones under 30000
4/5 Realme Narzo 60 Pro: The smartphone features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Dimensity 7050 chipset coupled with 8 GB RAM. It is backed with 5000 mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC charge. The Realme Narzo 60 Pro is priced at Rs.26999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.23999, giving you an 11 percent discount.  (Realme)
Vivo phones under 30000
5/5 Realme GT 2: The smartphone features a 6.62 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It is backed with 5000mAh battery for lasting performance. The Realme GT 2 is priced at Rs.39999, However, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.29990, giving you a 25 percent discount.  (Akash/HT Tech)
Vivo phones under 30000
Vivo has a variety of mid-range smartphones. Choose any of these Vivo phones under 30000 according to your needs. (Vivo)

Vivo phones under 30000: Vivo is a well-established smartphone brand in India. It offers a variety of smartphones in various price ranges starting from entry-level to Premium. This Diwali if you wish to buy an affordable mid-range smartphone, You can try Vivo. Given below is a list of the top 5 Vivo phones under 30000. Let 's delve into the details of these mid-range smartphones:

Vivo Y100A 5G

This smartphone boasts 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens, which provides users with versatile photography options. It comes with a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The phone's 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display ensures vibrant and sharp visuals. What's particularly noteworthy is the 44W fast charging support which is coupled with the 4500mAh battery. This will ensure that your phone remains charged throughout the day. This vivo smartphone is priced at Rs. 29999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Vivo Y02t

This offers a more budget-friendly option with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. While its camera specifications aren't as high-end as the Y100A, it still offers a decent 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The 6.51-inch HD+ Eye Protection Screen enhances visual comfort and minimizes eye strain during extended usage. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which, while not as fast as the Y100A, still ensures long-lasting usage. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs. 15999.

Vivo Y27

This mid-range smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a 50MP primary rear camera, along with a 2MP depth sensor. This smartphone boasts a 6.64-inch FHD+ Display which will be able to give you a good quality viewing experience. Additionally, the Y27 features 44W flash charge support and a 5000mAh battery, offering both fast charging and extended battery life. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.18999.

Vivo Y56 5G

This smartphone features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor ensuring good-quality photos. The 16MP selfie camera is said to be for capturing self-portraits. This model of Vivo smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD Display that delivers sharp visuals. This device supports 18W fast charging with a 5000mAh battery, ensuring you stay connected throughout the day. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.24999.

Vivo Y17s

This smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features an 8MP front camera and a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor for creating bokeh effects. This smartphone features a 6.56-inch display, 15W fast charging support, combined with a 5000mAh battery. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.16999.

First Published Date: 04 Nov, 13:22 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon