Xiaomi to launch Redmi 12 5G, Watch 3 Active, and Xiaomi Smart TV X; check expected specs

The company has been teasing the Redmi 12 5G extensively on social media.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 31 2023, 22:21 IST
Redmi 12 5G
View all Images
Amazon India's website has garnered significant interest from potential buyers for the Redmi 12 5G. (Redmi India)

August is going to start with a bang as far as smartphone fans are concerned. Not that July was a slow month in any way, having witnessed the launch of the Samsung foldables and a plethora of other smartphones and gadgets all of which impressed one way or another. While beating that will take quite an effort, Xiaomi is expected to pull out all the stops with the launch of not only a new smartphone, but also other gadgets. Yes, Xiaomi is all set for its major launch event in India tomorrow, where it will unveil several new products. The much-awaited Redmi 12 5G, Redmi Watch 3 Active, and Xiaomi Smart TV X series will be the main highlights. The company has been teasing the Redmi 12 5G extensively on social media, and now it has also been spotted on Amazon's e-commerce website, creating even more excitement and anticipation.

Amazon India's website has garnered significant interest from potential buyers for the Redmi 12 5G. The product page includes a dedicated 'Notify Me' button, enabling interested customers to receive updates about the upcoming smartphone with ease. The listing on Amazon has an intriguing title, 'Crystal Glass Design,' and offers a sneak peek into some of the essential specifications of the Redmi 12 5G phone.

Expected features

The Redmi 12 5G is anticipated to boast several noteworthy features, including an impressive triple camera setup on the back, incorporating a 50 MP sensor with Fim Filters. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the smartphone will be available with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, making it an appealing option for budget-conscious users seeking robust performance.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

During the launch event, Xiaomi will also unveil the latest addition to their Smart TV family, the Xiaomi Smart TV X series. These new smart TVs are the successors to the popular 4K TVs released by Xiaomi last year. The company promises a captivating viewing experience and limitless possibilities with this upcoming TV range.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 22:20 IST
