Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is one of the price-worthy, feature rich options that you can consider buying. Want to know why? Check the full review here.

By: PRIYA KUMARI
| Updated on: Apr 14 2023, 10:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Here is how the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G performs.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Here is how the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G performs.

Samsung offers impressive smartphones under its Galaxy A and Galaxy S series. The devices launched under the S series like the latest Galaxy S23 lineup or last year's Galaxy S22 models range under premium smartphones and the phones under the A series are a bit more affordable as they fall in the mid-range segment. With so much competition in the market in this segment, Samsung has now fueled the fire with its Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. What is so extraordinary on it to make you buy it? We have used the handset for a while now and here's what we discovered about the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: Design

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Somewhat monotonous! Samsung has been using the same back design for its smartphones in recent times. The Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, even the Galaxy S23, and they all look almost similar. Also, Galaxy A54 5G features a glass back, making the rear reflective and smudge friendly. However, the Galaxy A54 5G does look classy and is worth flaunting. With no camera modules to curved edges, the device is handy and comfortable to use. The handset also comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and is overall an attractive smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: Display

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

The Galaxy A54 5G offers you an immersive screen viewing experience with its 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. From watching movies to playing games, the experience is commendable. The screen provides vibrant colours and wide viewing angles. The scrolling of the screen is also quick and smooth. Whether it is scrolling through social media content, internet browsing, or playing games, the experience was amazing. Adding to the pros is its brightness level. The device easily lets you read the screen in sunlight. However, people who prefer a thin bezel may not like the device as it gets a thicker bottom bezel.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: Performance

The device did not slow down or showed any lag during usage. Powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset, the phone is capable of handling everyday tasks without throwing any tantrums. From playing graphics-intensive games like Asphalt 9, and Call of Duty Mobile season 3 to normal ones like Temple Run, Subway Surfers and Candy Crush, the gaming experience was fun. Long hours of binging sessions to listening to music did not bother the phone either. Delightfully, the audio was loud and clear.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Running on Samsung's OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13, the Galaxy A54 5G offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times. However, there are some pre-installed apps that you may not require. Moreover, to enhance the user experience, the Galaxy A54 5G contains numerous customization options and features. The 5G connectivity with Jio's 5G offered good internet speed and both the audio and video calling experience were satisfactory.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: Cameras

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G houses a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP Macro lens. It also has a 32MP selfie camera. I am quite impressed with the performance of the primary camera as it highlighted all the details. While, when it comes to night photography, the sensor brightened up the image and boosted the colours but without any noise or grains. However, the front camera disappointed me with its output as it softened the image. The phone also comes with numerous in-app camera modes like Pro, Panorama, Macro, single take, among others. You can check the camera samples here for better judgment.

Image Samples

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: Battery

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

If you want a device that can easily survive almost two days, then the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G can be a great choice. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and can easily survive 1.5 days given that there is no heavy usage of the phone. However, the device does not come with a charger in the box. I have been using a 33W charger to charge the device and the battery got juiced up in about 50 minutes from 0 to 100 percent.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: Verdict

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a decent pick for users who want a device offering great battery life, an amazing display, and good camera performance at a starting price of Rs. 38999. The build quality of the phone is decent and with the software updates, you can easily use the device for up to 5 years. Overall, the phone offers an amazing user experience and value for money. But if you are someone looking for a better camera performance you can opt for the Google Pixel 6a launched last year. You can also opt for the iPhone 12 or iPhone SE 3 by paying a bit more.

Rating
3.5 out of 5
Price
INR 38,999/-
Product Name
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Brand Name
Samsung
Pros
  • Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Good battery life
  • Design
Cons
  • UI loaded with bloatware
Specifications
  • Display
    6.4-inch Super AMOLED display
  • Battery
    5000mAh
  • Rear camera
    50MP + 12MP + 5MP
  • Front Camera
    32MP
  • OS
    Android 13
  • Chipset
    Exynos 1380

First Published Date: 14 Apr, 10:03 IST
