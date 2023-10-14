Moto E13 128gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Moto E13 128GB in India is Rs. 6,749. This is the Moto E13 128GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Aurora Green, Cosmic Black, Creamy White and Sky Blue. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Moto E13 128GB in India is Rs. 6,749. This is the Moto E13 128GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Aurora Green, Cosmic Black, Creamy White and Sky Blue.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.