 Moto E6s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Moto Phones Moto E6s

    Moto E6s

    Moto E6s is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto E6s from HT Tech. Buy Moto E6s now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34152/heroimage/135903-v2-moto-e6s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34152/images/Design/135903-v2-moto-e6s-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34152/images/Design/135903-v2-moto-e6s-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34152/images/Design/135903-v2-moto-e6s-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34152/images/Design/135903-v2-moto-e6s-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    64 GB
    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    64 GB
    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Moto E6s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • 04h 34m 05s
    • Yes
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • Single
    • ISO-CELL
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • F2.0
    • Yes
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Rich Cranberry, Polished Graphite
    • 155.6 mm
    • 8.6 mm
    • 73 mm
    • 149.7 grams
    Display
    • 282 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1560 pixels
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • 80 %
    • 80.24 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 19.5:9
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • September 23, 2019 (Official)
    • No
    • E6s
    • Moto
    • Yes
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 21.0 s
    • 12 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Moto E6s FAQs

    What is the price of the Moto E6S in India?

    Moto E6S price in India at 7,120 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Moto E6S?

    How many colors are available in Moto E6S?

    What is the Moto E6S Battery Capacity?

    Is Moto E6S Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Moto E6s