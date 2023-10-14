Moto E14 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Moto E14 Moto E14 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 7,999 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T610 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹7,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 32 GB Display 6.57 inches (16.69 cm) Processor Unisoc T610 Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 3 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Moto E14 Price in India The starting price for the Moto E14 in India is Rs. 7,999. This is the Moto E14 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Moto E14 in India is Rs. 7,999. This is the Moto E14 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Moto E14 (3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage)

Moto E14 Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.57 inches (16.69 cm)

Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP

Processor Unisoc T610

Front Camera 8 MP

Battery 5100 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

USB Type-C No Camera Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 4616 x 3464 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.57 inches (16.69 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Pixel Density 256 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD General Operating System Android v12

Brand Moto

Launch Date December 21, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G Performance CPU Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G57

Chipset Unisoc T610

RAM 3 GB

Fabrication 12 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor No

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Internal Memory 32 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

