Motorola Edge 50 Pro sale in India begins today; Check price, offers and other details

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro sale in India begins today, April 9, just days after its official launch. The smartphone debuted in India on April 3 following months of leaks and speculation as a successor to the Motorola Edge 40 Pro that launched last year. Its standout features include a 144Hz display, a silicon vegan leather finish and an AI-powered ProGrade camera. Check price, offers and other details.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro sale in India

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is available in two variants In India - the 8GB+256GB variant which is priced at Rs. 31999 and the 12GB+256GB variant which is priced at Rs. 35999. Along with the smartphones, Motorola has bundled a 68W charger with the 8GB RAM variant and a 125W charger with the 12GB RAM variant. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available for purchase starting today, April 9 at 12 PM IST on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across the country.

As an early bird offer, buyers can get an additional Rs. 2000 discount, along with an instant discount of up to Rs. 2250 or an exchange bonus of Rs. 2000.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro features and specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a 6.7-inch pOLED 3D curved display with a resolution of 1.5K, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and runs on the new Motorola Hello UX interface based on Android 14.

It has a triple camera setup at the back with a primary 50MP AI-powered camera which utilizes Moto AI to achieve adaptive video stabilization. Both the display and the camera system of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro are Pantone-validated. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with a 4500mAh battery with support for up to 125W wired and 50W wireless charging, as well as an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

