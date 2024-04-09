 Motorola Edge 50 Pro sale in India begins today; Check price, offers and other details | Mobile News

Motorola Edge 50 Pro sale in India begins today; Check price, offers and other details

Following its launch a few days ago, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro sale in India starts today, April 9. Check price, offers and other details about the smartphone.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Apr 09 2024, 12:30 IST
Icon
iPhone 14 now available with a 15% discount on Flipkart! Check discounts, bank offers and more
Motorola Edge 50 Pro
1/5 The iPhone 14, boasting a 15.40 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display, is now accessible on Amazon at a reduced price. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Enhanced camera capabilities promise superior photo quality regardless of lighting conditions, while the addition of Cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 fps elevates video recording experiences.  (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 48000 if they trade in their old smartphones. Do note that the amount depends upon the model and condition of your old device. Bank offers such as flat Rs. 2500 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions are also available. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Noteworthy safety features, such as Crash Detection technology, automatically initiate emergency calls in critical situations, augmenting user safety and peace of mind. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 With an all-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback, coupled with industry-leading durability features like Ceramic Shield and water resistance, the iPhone 14 offers a compelling blend of performance, reliability, and longevity. (Apple)
Motorola Edge 50 Pro
icon View all Images
The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available for purchase in India starting today, April 9. (Flipkart)

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro sale in India begins today, April 9, just days after its official launch. The smartphone debuted in India on April 3 following months of leaks and speculation as a successor to the Motorola Edge 40 Pro that launched last year. Its standout features include a 144Hz display, a silicon vegan leather finish and an AI-powered ProGrade camera. Check price, offers and other details.

Also Read: Motorola Edge 50 Pro first hands-on look

Motorola Edge 50 Pro sale in India

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is available in two variants In India - the 8GB+256GB variant which is priced at Rs. 31999 and the 12GB+256GB variant which is priced at Rs. 35999. Along with the smartphones, Motorola has bundled a 68W charger with the 8GB RAM variant and a 125W charger with the 12GB RAM variant. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available for purchase starting today, April 9 at 12 PM IST on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across the country.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As an early bird offer, buyers can get an additional Rs. 2000  discount, along with an instant discount of up to Rs. 2250 or an exchange bonus of Rs. 2000.

Also Read: Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Redmi Note 13 Pro - Which smartphone packs more punch for under Rs. 35000?

Motorola Edge 50 Pro features and specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a 6.7-inch pOLED 3D curved display with a resolution of 1.5K, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and runs on the new Motorola Hello UX interface based on Android 14.

It has a triple camera setup at the back with a primary 50MP AI-powered camera which utilizes Moto AI to achieve adaptive video stabilization. Both the display and the camera system of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro are Pantone-validated. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with a 4500mAh battery with support for up to 125W wired and 50W wireless charging, as well as an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Apr, 12:03 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Motorola Edge 50 Pro sale in India begins today; Check price, offers and other details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Elon Musk
Tesla's Musk predicts AI will be smarter than the smartest human next year
Realme P series
Realme to launch India-exclusive Realme P series on April 15: Specs, price and all details
AI
5 Things about AI you may have missed today: World’s first AI software tester unveiled, CGI and Microsoft on AI, more
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9: The M1887 Ring event is live! Grab stylish gun skins
Sony PlayStation 5
Sony PlayStation 5 to get up to 13000 price cut during Summer Promo Offer- Details
GTA mysteries
GTA top mysteries solved: Unveiling bigfoot, ghosts, and haunted cars in recent revelations
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 8: Get diamonds, pets, cool skins, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel

    Trending News

    Tesla's Musk predicts AI will be smarter than the smartest human next year
    Elon Musk
    Realme to launch India-exclusive Realme P series on April 15: Specs, price and all details
    Realme P series
    5 Things about AI you may have missed today: World’s first AI software tester unveiled, CGI and Microsoft on AI, more
    AI
    5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
    HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets