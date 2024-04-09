Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Motorola is a popular brand for its high-performing budget and mid-range devices. Over the past few years, the company has been experimenting with their premium range of devices to sway buyers with its unique offerings. The company recently entered the foldable market and now it has launched an AI smartphone called the Motorola Edge 50 series in the mid-range market.

Motorola has been promoting its Edge 50 Pro for some time now due to its new Pantone design, Pro-grade camera, and some on-device AI features. While the smartphone's design and specifications have been catching the eyes of many buyers, a phone's true potential can only be analysed through its performance. I have put the smartphone to the test to reveal its true performance capabilities which we will discuss in detail, later in the review.

I used the Motorola Edge 50 Pro for over a week now and have much to discuss about the newly launched device. Let's dive in and see if the smartphone is worth the hype and if you should buy it or not.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Design and display

If you are someone who admires a sleek and stylish smartphone then Motorola Edge 50 Pro checks all the boxes. Its silicon leather back gives the device a very premium look and it does not make the device slippery at all. While the smartphone comes with an IP68 rating, I have my doubts over its durability and attracting dust on the leather back. On the sides, it features an aluminium frame which looks sturdy, making the overall feel and design of the smartphone quite attractive.

If we talk about the display, then it features a 10-bit 6.7-inch pOLED 3D curved display with 1.5k resolution and up to 144H refresh rate. I have always been a fan of curved displays, as it makes the viewing experience fluid. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro provides crisp colours and high brightness of up to 2000 nits, which is perfect for harsh sunlight situations. When viewing content, scrolling through social media, or conducting day-to-day tasks, the smartphone was very responsive and quick. However, with a curved display, you may capture some accidental touches while playing games. With Edge 50 Pro, you will also find Always-on-Display, blue light protection, flicker protection, and other display features to improve your viewing experience.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Camera

Motorola during their briefing and launch event talked about their AI-powered ProGrade camera with Edge 50 Pro. However, I must break the ice and reveal in the beginning that the overall camera performance is average. The Edge 50 Pro features a triple camera system which consists of a 50MP OIS main camera, a 10MP 3x optical zoom, and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. Additionally, the camera has been also validated by Pantone which claims to offer accurate skin tones. Edge 50 Pro sports AI processing that aims to enhance image quality. While it captured colours with great detail, I found the post-processing in daylight shots oversaturated, which provided an unnatural look. Impressively, the camera excels at capturing people with natural skin tones and quick focus. In terms of portrait and autofocus, the Motorola Edge could be better than some of the premium range smartphones in the market. Additionally, its telephoto lens also manages to capture decent images in decent lighting conditions. On the front, the Edge 50 Pro features a 50 MP autofocus camera which does a great job in capturing natural tones of the face. I would say that selfies are perfect for social media purposes.

While Motorola is not renowned for its camera capabilities, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro does offer some improvements. However, it still needs to work on its image processing capabilities as it makes the images contrasted and unnatural.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Performance

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset which enables the device to support AI features. Recently, the chipset has been used in several new devices such as the OnePlus Nord CE 4. Despite having an older generation chipset, the performance of the smartphone was exceptional and surprising in several ways. In a similar budget range, I reviewed the Samsung Galaxy A35 which had some major performance issues. On the other hand, the Edge 50 Pro flawlessly carried multitasking capabilities.

I used the smartphone for playing Call of Duty Warzone season 3 and BGMI in the high graphic setting and I did not experience any stutter or frame drop while playing for more than an hour. However, there is a slight heating after an hour, but it is not much concern. I was effortlessly able to switch between apps and scroll social media for hours without facing any major issues, making a high-performing device in this budget.

If we discuss the AI features, then I was not very impressed with it as there are barely any trending features available. The AI wallpaper feature was also confusing for me as you will have to click the picture of patterns for the device to generate wallpapers. Apart from that, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro runs on Hello UI based on Android 14 which provides an intuitive user interface. Additionally, the company also offers 3 years of Android OS updates and 3 years of security updates, making the device compatible with future upgrades

Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Battery

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is equipped with a 4500mAh battery which provides an exceptional lasting performance. The smartphone could easily go an entire way with medium usage such as using social media, light gaming, streaming content, etc. I received the 12GB RAM variant with support 125W charger, which provides a maximum charging time of just 15 to 20 minutes to fully charge the smartphone from 5 percent.

Note that the 8GB RAM variant of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with a 68W charger, therefore, the charging time may differ.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Verdict

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro boosts a crisp curved display with a great viewing experience. The performance of the device also provides a great experience, making it a competitive smartphone in the mid-range segment. However, Motorola may have worked on the colour processing of the images, which could have been the star of the device as portrayed in the launch event. Overall, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is a great option for people who are looking for a great-performing smartphone under the range of Rs.35000.