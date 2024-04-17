Moto G64 vs Realme P1 vs Poco X6 Neo: Check price, specs, feature comparison

In recent weeks, several leading brands such as Motorola, Realme, Poco, and others launched their smartphones around Rs.15000. The latest smartphones under this range include Moto G 64, Realme P1, and Poco X6 Neo. If you are looking for an upgrade but have a limited budget then check out which device among these three models is suitable based on your requirements. Check out the smartphone comparison to get a better idea of what is best.

Moto G 64 vs Realme P1 vs Poco X6 Neo

Display: The Realme P1 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1200nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Moto G64 comes with a 6.5-inch LCD Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Poco X6 Neo sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz and 1000nits brightness.

Also read: Motorola teases flagship smartphone with 125W fast charging ahead of launch event

Not sure which

mobile to buy?



Camera: The Realme P1 comes with 50MP + 2MP camera sensors, and the Moto G 64 sports a 50MP OIS camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Lastly, the Poco X6 Neo features a 108MP + 2MP camera.



Performance: The Realme P1 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC with Mali G68 GPU. On the other hand, the Moto G64 features a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 with BXM-8-256 GPU and the Poco X6 Neo is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 6080 and Mali G57. Additionally, the Realme P1 offers greater storage of UFS 3.1 than the UFS 2.2.



Battery: The Realme P1 and Poco C6 Neo are backed by a 5000mAh battery, whereas the Moto G64 offers a 6000mAh battery. The Realme device supports 45W SuperVOOC charging and the other two devices support 33W fast charging.

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 Pro review



Software: The Realme P1 runs on Realme UI 5.0 and the Moto G64 runs on MyUX, both based on Android 14. On the other hand, the Poco X6 Neo runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.



Price: The Moto G64 comes with a starting price of Rs. 14999 for 8GB RAM. The Realme P1 and Poco X6 Neo starts at 15999 for 8GB and 6GB RAM.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!