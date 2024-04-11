 Motorola teases new G series smartphone launch: Check specs, features, design, more | Mobile News

Motorola teases new G series smartphone launch: Check specs, features, design, more

Motorola teases a new smartphone which is speculated to be the Moto G64. Know what’s coming ahead of the launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 11 2024, 07:48 IST
Icon
Motorola launches moto g04 - affordable 5G smartphone packs immersive display
Moto G64
1/5 1. Design: Motorola's moto g04 has a sleek, lightweight design and vibrant acrylic glass finish. At just 7.99mm thin and 178g light, it's one of the slimmest and lightest in its segment. moto g04 price is Rs. 6,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB Storage) and Rs. 7,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB Storage). However, effective price with offer is Rs. 6,249.  (Flipkart)
image caption
2/5 2. Immersive Display: Enjoy seamless entertainment on the notchless 6.6" 90Hz IPS LCD display with punch-hole design and High Brightness mode, reaching 537 NITS. Dolby Atmos speakers enhance audio quality, while Night mode improves visibility in low-light conditions for an immersive viewing experience.  (Flipkart)
image caption
3/5 3. Latest Android and Features: Dubbed by Motorola as India's most affordable smartphone with Android 14, moto g04 offers personalized, protected, and accessible features. It includes enhanced PIN security, Health Connect, and privacy updates, ensuring user privacy and safety with health and data privacy updates.  (Flipkart)
image caption
4/5 4. Performance: With built-in 8GB/4GB RAM expandable up to 16GB with RAM Boost feature, UNISOC T606 chipset, and UFS 2.2 storage, multitasking is seamless. The device offers storage options of 64GB/128GB, expandable up to 1TB, and features a triple sim card slot for convenience.  (Flipkart)
image caption
5/5 5. Battery and Camera: A massive 5000mAh battery with 15W charging ensures long-lasting usage. The IP52 water-repellent design and 16MP AI-powered camera with automatic AI enhancements capture beautiful photos. Features like Timelapse, Night Vision, Portrait Mode, and Leveller enhance photography experience. 
Moto G64
icon View all Images
Moto G64 launching soon in India! Check details. (Motorola)

Motorola recently announced its Moto G04 and Moto G04s. Now, the company has started teasing a new G series smartphone which may launch in India soon. Several reports speculate that it will be the Moto G64 which will be a new generation smartphone of the Moto G54. Additionally, the smartphone also appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website. Therefore, the official launch is not so far. Check what the upcoming Motorola smartphone will have in store for users.

Moto G46 launch teaser

Motorola shared a video teaser of a new smartphone on X which said “ Coming Soon.” The post caption also highlighted, “Brace yourself for the ultimate performer and limitless entertainment.” However, the company did not reveal the smartphone's name. Several leaks speculated that the smartphone is the new Moto G64. Additionally, a tipster named Evan Blass also shared an X post, revealing the speculated design of the Moto G64. Based on the images, the smartphone features a hole punch camera sensor on the display and it has curved edges with thick bezels. The Moto G64 images also showcased two expected colour options: blue and green. On the back, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup.

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 Pro review

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Moto G46 specs

The Moto G46 was also listed on the Geekbench website which revealed some of the smartphone's specifications. According to the listing, the Moto G64 comes with 1026 single-core testing and 2458 multi-core CPU. It was also revealed that the device will come with 12GB of RAM and it will run on Android 14. Additionally, the Moto G64 will likely feature an octa-core chipset which is speculated to be the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC. This smartphone would be the successor to the Moto G54 which was launched last year in the mid-range segment. 

Also read: Top 5 phones launching in April 2024

Note that the information about the upcoming Motorola smartphone is based on leaks. Therefore, to confirm all the speculated specifications, we will have to wait till the official launch to be sure of what's coming. Additionally, the moniker name is yet to be confirmed by Motorola. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Apr, 07:48 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Motorola teases new G series smartphone launch: Check specs, features, design, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide
smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
Total Solar Eclipse
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Mesmerizing images of the celestial event captured across North America
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
boAT ad
Hacked? boAT gets a ‘reality check’ with cyberattack affecting over 75 lakh users after ‘Better than Apple’ ad
Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed

Trending Stories

Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
Microsoft's new Extended Security Updates
Microsoft to stop Windows 10 updates on this date unless you pay
simplify chat initiation
WhatsApp sets a 'new record' in India but it's not a good one
GTA 6
GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 launch: New details revealed about mystery character Jason
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 10: Grab M1887 skins, Festival Tokens and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 10
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 10: The Ramadan Gold Royale event now live! Check rewards
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaks roundup: From characters, location to supported platforms, know all about Grand Theft Auto 6
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9: The M1887 Ring event is live! Grab stylish gun skins

    Trending News

    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Microsoft to stop Windows 10 updates on this date unless you pay
    Microsoft's new Extended Security Updates
    WhatsApp sets a 'new record' in India but it's not a good one
    simplify chat initiation
    GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel
    GTA 6
    5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
    HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets