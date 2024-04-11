Motorola teases new G series smartphone launch: Check specs, features, design, more

Motorola recently announced its Moto G04 and Moto G04s. Now, the company has started teasing a new G series smartphone which may launch in India soon. Several reports speculate that it will be the Moto G64 which will be a new generation smartphone of the Moto G54. Additionally, the smartphone also appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website. Therefore, the official launch is not so far. Check what the upcoming Motorola smartphone will have in store for users.

Moto G46 launch teaser

Motorola shared a video teaser of a new smartphone on X which said “ Coming Soon.” The post caption also highlighted, “Brace yourself for the ultimate performer and limitless entertainment.” However, the company did not reveal the smartphone's name. Several leaks speculated that the smartphone is the new Moto G64. Additionally, a tipster named Evan Blass also shared an X post, revealing the speculated design of the Moto G64. Based on the images, the smartphone features a hole punch camera sensor on the display and it has curved edges with thick bezels. The Moto G64 images also showcased two expected colour options: blue and green. On the back, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup.

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 Pro review

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Moto G46 specs

The Moto G46 was also listed on the Geekbench website which revealed some of the smartphone's specifications. According to the listing, the Moto G64 comes with 1026 single-core testing and 2458 multi-core CPU. It was also revealed that the device will come with 12GB of RAM and it will run on Android 14. Additionally, the Moto G64 will likely feature an octa-core chipset which is speculated to be the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC. This smartphone would be the successor to the Moto G54 which was launched last year in the mid-range segment.

Also read: Top 5 phones launching in April 2024

Note that the information about the upcoming Motorola smartphone is based on leaks. Therefore, to confirm all the speculated specifications, we will have to wait till the official launch to be sure of what's coming. Additionally, the moniker name is yet to be confirmed by Motorola.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!