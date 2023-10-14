Msi Modern 15 B13m 291in Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Modern 15 B13M 291IN Laptop MSI Modern 15 B13M 291IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 51,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1335U (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Modern 15 B13M 291IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Modern 15 B13M 291IN Laptop now with free delivery.