 Nipda Tornado U105 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nipda Tornado U105

    Nipda Tornado U105

    Nipda Tornado U105 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,997 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nipda Tornado U105 from HT Tech. Buy Nipda Tornado U105 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,997
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    8 MP
    2800 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Nipda Tornado U105 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2800 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • Grey
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 267 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Tornado U105
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Nipda
    • March 1, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Nipda Tornado U105