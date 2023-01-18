 Micromax Bolt Q324 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Bolt Q324

    Micromax Bolt Q324 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 4,150 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 1450 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bolt Q324 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bolt Q324 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,150
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    2 MP
    0.3 MP
    1450 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Micromax Bolt Q324 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1450 mAh
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 279 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 279 Hours(2G)
    • 1450 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes
    • 1280x720 fps
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Blue, Silver
    Display
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 233 ppi
    • LCD
    General
    • February 27, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Bolt Q324
    • Micromax
    • No
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • Yes, v2.1
    • microUSB
    • No
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    • 512 MB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Spreadtrum SC7731
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • No
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Micromax Bolt Q324 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Bolt Q324 in India?

    Micromax Bolt Q324 price in India at 2,980 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1450 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Bolt Q324?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Bolt Q324?

    How long does the Micromax Bolt Q324 last?

    What is the Micromax Bolt Q324 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Bolt Q324 Waterproof?

    Micromax Bolt Q324