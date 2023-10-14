Nothing Phone 5 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Nothing Phone 5 Nothing Phone 5 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 46,990 in India with 108 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

Key Specs
Price ₹46,990 (speculated)
Internal Memory 256 GB
Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Rear Camera 108 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
Front Camera 64 MP
Battery 6000 mAh
Operating System Android v13
RAM 12 GB

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Nothing Phone 5 Price in India
The starting price for the Nothing Phone 5 in India is Rs. 46,990. This is the Nothing Phone 5 base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Nothing Phone 5 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Rear Camera 108 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

Front Camera 64 MP

Battery 6000 mAh

Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm) Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Capacity 6000 mAh Camera Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 64 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes Display Screen Size 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Pixel Density 386 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type AMOLED General Brand Nothing

Operating System Android v13

Launch Date December 1, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity NFC Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 12 GB

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex X2 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Graphics Adreno 740 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

