Nothing Phone 3 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Nothing Phone 3 in India is Rs. 42,990. This is the Nothing Phone 3 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Nothing Phone 3 in India is Rs. 42,990. This is the Nothing Phone 3 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.