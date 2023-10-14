Nothing Phone 3 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Nothing Phone 3 Nothing Phone 3 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 42,990 in India with 64 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹42,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Rear Camera 64 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Nothing Phone 3 Price in India The starting price for the Nothing Phone 3 in India is Rs. 42,990. This is the Nothing Phone 3 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Nothing Phone 3 in India is Rs. 42,990. This is the Nothing Phone 3 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Nothing Phone 3 (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Nothing Phone 3 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 32 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Battery USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Display Type OLED

Pixel Density 393 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Aspect Ratio 20:9 General Operating System Android v12

Brand Nothing

Launch Date November 23, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2 Performance RAM 8 GB

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Fabrication 4 nm

Graphics Adreno 730

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?