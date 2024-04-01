OnePlus Nord CE 4 launched in India with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip; Check features, price and more

After months of speculation, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 has been launched in India. It is the third smartphone to be launched by the company in 2024, following the introduction of the OnePlus 12 and 12R in January. The standout features of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 include its 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and 100W fast charging. From features to price, know all about the new OnePlus Nord CE 4.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 features and specifications

The new OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel is equipped with Aqua Touch technology which allows you to interact with the smartphone's functionality even when it is drizzling. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor under the hood, which is paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14. The company has promised 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

On the back, there's a dual camera setup with a primary 50MP camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide shooter. An LED flash completes the rear camera module. There's a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. Powering all this is a 5500 mAh battery that supports 100W wired SuperVOOC fast charging. OnePlus claims it is the fastest-charging Nord smartphone ever and can provide a day's power in just 15 minutes as well as get charged from 0-100% in just 29 minutes.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available in two variants. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 24999, while the 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 26999. The sale of the smartphone commences on April 4 at 12 PM IST and on the first day, buyers can get OnePlus Nord Buds 2r worth Rs. 2199 free of cost, in addition to an exchange bonus of Rs. 2500.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 will be available for purchase from the brand website, OnePlus app along with online and offline retailers.

