 OnePlus Nord CE 4 launched in India with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip; Check features, price and more | Mobile News

OnePlus Nord CE 4 launched in India with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip; Check features, price and more

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 has been launched in India with features like a 120Hz AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip. From features to price, know all about the new OnePlus Nord CE 4.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 01 2024, 19:01 IST
Icon
Galaxy Ultra Days announced! Get exclusive benefits on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra
OnePlus Nord CE 4
1/5 Samsung announces 'Galaxy Ultra Days' offering enticing benefits for Galaxy S24 Ultra and S23 Ultra upgrades, including up to INR 17,000 upgrade bonus and an additional INR 5,000 bonus for exchanging S Series devices. Offer valid from March 12 to March 22 across Samsung stores and online platforms.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts advanced AI features like Circle to Search and Live Translate, along with the ProVisual Engine enhancing image capturing capabilities. Quad Tele System enables optical-quality zoom performance. Consumers can avail No Cost EMI for up to 24 months on purchase of Galaxy S24 Ultra and S23 Ultra.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at INR 12,999, offering consumers benefits up to INR 17,000 for S-Series customers and INR 12,000 for others. Galaxy S23 Ultra, starting at INR 109,999, provides benefits up to INR 13,000 for S-Series customers and INR 10,000 for others.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Samsung is also offering benefits for Galaxy S24 Ultra and S23 Ultra, including standard and additional upgrade bonuses, bank cashback options, and No Cost EMI for up to 24 months. S-Series customers enjoy higher upgrade bonuses, adding value to their purchase during 'Galaxy Ultra Days'. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Consumers can leverage the limited-time 'Galaxy Ultra Days' offer to upgrade to the latest Samsung smartphones with substantial benefits, including enhanced AI capabilities, advanced camera features, and flexible payment options like No Cost EMI. This offer is available both online and at Samsung retail stores. (Amazon)
OnePlus Nord CE 4
icon View all Images
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 has been launched in India. Check details. (OnePlus)

After months of speculation, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 has been launched in India. It is the third smartphone to be launched by the company in 2024, following the introduction of the OnePlus 12 and 12R in January. The standout features of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 include its 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and 100W fast charging. From features to price, know all about the new OnePlus Nord CE 4.

Also Read: Top 5 phones launching in April 2024 - OnePlus Nord CE4, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Realme 12X, and more

OnePlus Nord CE 4 features and specifications

The new OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel is equipped with Aqua Touch technology which allows you to interact with the smartphone's functionality even when it is drizzling. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor under the hood, which is paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14. The company has promised 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

On the back, there's a dual camera setup with a primary 50MP camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide shooter. An LED flash completes the rear camera module. There's a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. Powering all this is a 5500 mAh battery that supports 100W wired SuperVOOC fast charging. OnePlus claims it is the fastest-charging Nord smartphone ever and can provide a day's power in just 15 minutes as well as get charged from 0-100% in just 29 minutes.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 4 - what to expect

OnePlus Nord CE 4 price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available in two variants. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 24999, while the 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 26999. The sale of the smartphone commences on April 4 at 12 PM IST and on the first day, buyers can get OnePlus Nord Buds 2r worth Rs. 2199 free of cost, in addition to an exchange bonus of Rs. 2500.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 will be available for purchase from the brand website, OnePlus app along with online and offline retailers.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 19:01 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News OnePlus Nord CE 4 launched in India with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip; Check features, price and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA 5 tips: Stop making these 5 mistakes if you want to play the game like a pro
GTA 6
GTA 6 map: New leak report reveals over 100 locations for players to explore, immersive gaming experience
GTA 5
GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions: All details to get new challenges
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders
Android games
Top 5 must-try high graphics Android games: Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Rally Horizon and more

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets