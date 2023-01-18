 Oneplus Nord Ce 2 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 23,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹23,999
    128 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v11
    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price in India

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India starts at Rs.23,999. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is Rs.21,999 on amazon.in.

    Oneplus Nord Ce 2 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 4500 mAh
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 65W: 100 % in 32 minutes
    • Li-ion
    • 4500 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Single
    • Dual Video Recording
    • 16 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuos autofocus
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.4
    • F1.79
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exmor RS
    Design
    • 173 grams
    • 7.8 mm
    • Gray Mirror, Bahama Blue
    • 73.2 mm
    • 160.6 mm
    Display
    • 409 ppi
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 90 Hz
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Fluid AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 84.91 %
    • 20:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    General
    • OnePlus
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 22, 2022 (Official)
    • Nord CE 2 5G
    • Yes
    • Oxygen OS
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 1.023 W/kg, Body: 0.814 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877
    • 6 nm
    • 6 GB
    • 64 bit
    • 20.0 s
    • Mali-G68 MC4
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • Up to 106 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Oneplus Nord Ce 2 5g