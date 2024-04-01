 OnePlus Nord CE 4 to launch in India today; here's what to expect | Mobile News

OnePlus Nord CE 4 to launch in India today; here's what to expect

OnePlus Nord CE 4 to launch in India today: Wondering about its specs, price, and where to watch the launch? Get all the details here!

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 01 2024, 12:06 IST
Icon
OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here
OnePlus Nord CE 4
1/6 1. OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India: The latest flagship, OnePlus 12, is now available in India. In fact, both variants are on sale now and are accessible through various channels like OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and offline partner stores.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/6 2. Features: The OnePlus 12 boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, Trinity Engine, 16GB RAM, and 512GB UFS 4.0 ROM, ensuring a fast and smooth experience. The CPU-Vitalization technology enhances hardware-software synergy for exceptional performance.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 3. Design and Display: With a modern and elegant design, the phone features a new 2K 120Hz ProXDR display, promising a visually stunning experience.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 4. Charging: The OnePlus 12 supports 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, providing users with a seamless charging experience.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 5. Pricing and Variants: Available in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black, the OnePlus 12 offers two configurations - 12/256GB priced at INR 64,999 and 16/512GB priced at INR 69,999.  (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 6. OnePlus Easy Upgrades Program: Introducing an Easy Upgrades program, customers can own the OnePlus 12 by paying only 65% of the price with 24 months of No-cost EMI, ensuring accessibility and ease of upgrading to future OnePlus flagships.   (Amazon)
OnePlus Nord CE 4
icon View all Images
OnePlus Nord CE 4, the latest smartphone from OnePlus, is set to launch in India today at 6:30 pm. (@OnePlus_IN)

OnePlus is set to introduce a new addition to its Nord lineup with the unveiling of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G today. This mid-range smartphone, following the successful OnePlus 12 series launch earlier this year, promises significant enhancements to the Nord range.

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Key Specifications Unveiled

Before the official debut, OnePlus has given a glimpse into some key specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G. The smartphone will boast the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, accompanied by 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM (with support for 8GB virtual RAM) and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Furthermore, expandable storage of up to 1TB via the microSD card slot will be available.

Also read: Google is killing this popular podcast app in the US despite having 500 million downloads

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

One of the standout features of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G is its support for 100W SuperVOOC charging, which claims to charge the phone from 0 to 100 percent in just 29 minutes. Inspired by the design of the OnePlus 11R Marble Odyssey Edition, the smartphone will come in two colour variants: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble.

The device may feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a potential 120Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent. Additionally, it will introduce Aqua Touch support, previously seen in the OnePlus 12 lineup.

Also read: Boat better than Apple? Top 5 Boat earbuds and smartwatches under Rs. 2000 to check out

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Expected Price

As for the expected pricing, industry insider Abhishek Yadav suggests a starting price of Rs. 24999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, with the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model rumoured to be priced at Rs. 26999. These figures, though not officially confirmed by OnePlus, hint at a competitive pricing strategy compared to its predecessor.

Also read: AMD Zen 5 promises game-changing performance boost for Ryzen 9000 CPUs

Where to Watch OnePlus Nord CE 4 Launch:

To catch the live unveiling of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G, viewers can tune in to OnePlus India's official YouTube channel at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 12:06 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News OnePlus Nord CE 4 to launch in India today; here's what to expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 map: New leak report reveals over 100 locations for players to explore, immersive gaming experience
GTA 5
GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions: All details to get new challenges
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders
Android games
Top 5 must-try high graphics Android games: Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Rally Horizon and more
GTA 6
Red Dead Redemption Is Now Free For PS5, Xbox: All Details

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets