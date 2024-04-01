OnePlus Nord CE 4 to launch in India today; here's what to expect

OnePlus is set to introduce a new addition to its Nord lineup with the unveiling of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G today. This mid-range smartphone, following the successful OnePlus 12 series launch earlier this year, promises significant enhancements to the Nord range.

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Key Specifications Unveiled

Before the official debut, OnePlus has given a glimpse into some key specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G. The smartphone will boast the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, accompanied by 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM (with support for 8GB virtual RAM) and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Furthermore, expandable storage of up to 1TB via the microSD card slot will be available.

One of the standout features of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G is its support for 100W SuperVOOC charging, which claims to charge the phone from 0 to 100 percent in just 29 minutes. Inspired by the design of the OnePlus 11R Marble Odyssey Edition, the smartphone will come in two colour variants: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble.

The device may feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a potential 120Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent. Additionally, it will introduce Aqua Touch support, previously seen in the OnePlus 12 lineup.

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Expected Price

As for the expected pricing, industry insider Abhishek Yadav suggests a starting price of Rs. 24999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, with the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model rumoured to be priced at Rs. 26999. These figures, though not officially confirmed by OnePlus, hint at a competitive pricing strategy compared to its predecessor.

Where to Watch OnePlus Nord CE 4 Launch:

To catch the live unveiling of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G, viewers can tune in to OnePlus India's official YouTube channel at 6:30 pm.