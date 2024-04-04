OnePlus Nord CE 4 sale in India begins today; Check price, offers and other details

Just days after its launch, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 sale in India has commenced today, April 4. The smartphone is the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 which launched last year, competing in the mid-range segment. Some of the standout features of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 include its 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and 100W fast charging. With the sale commencing today, check out its price, offers and other details.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 sale in India

In India, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available in two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 24999, while the 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 26999.

OnePlus has also rolled out an exclusive offer just for today. Buyers who purchase the OnePlus Nord CE 4 will get the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r worth Rs. 2199 free of cost. Moreover, there is also an exchange bonus of Rs. 2500. The exact exchange rate will depend on the model and condition of the smartphone which is being traded-in.

If buyers do not wish to pay the whole amount in one go, they can also take advantage of a 6-month no-cost EMI offer.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 features and specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC powers the smartphone and is paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.

On the back, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 has a dual camera setup with a primary 50MP camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide shooter, while there is a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. The smartphone has a 5500mAh battery and comes with 100W wired SuperVOOC fast charging.

