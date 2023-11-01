Oneplus Ace 3v Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus Ace 3V OnePlus Ace 3V is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7S Gen 2 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹29,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7S Gen 2 Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v14 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

OnePlus Ace 3V Price in India The starting price for the OnePlus Ace 3V in India is Rs. 29,999. This is the OnePlus Ace 3V base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the OnePlus Ace 3V in India is Rs. 29,999. This is the OnePlus Ace 3V base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. OnePlus Ace 3V (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Oneplus Ace 3v Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7S Gen 2

Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

Front Camera 16 MP Battery Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 80W

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5000 mAh Camera Flash Yes, Screen flash

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Setup Single

Resolution 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.9" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 448 ppi

Screen Size 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

Display Type AMOLED

Aspect Ratio 20.1:9

Refresh Rate 120 Hz General Brand OnePlus

Launch Date January 17, 2024 (Unofficial)

Custom UI Oxygen OS

Operating System Android v14 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

NFC Yes

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes Performance Graphics Adreno 710

RAM 12 GB

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)

Fabrication 4 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7S Gen 2 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

Storage Type UFS 3.1

