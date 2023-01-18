 Oppo A16e Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Oppo Mobile OPPO A16e

    OPPO A16e

    OPPO A16e is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 9,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4230 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A16e from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A16e now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37305/heroimage/149849-v3-oppo-a16e-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37305/images/Design/149849-v3-oppo-a16e-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37305/images/Design/149849-v3-oppo-a16e-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37305/images/Design/149849-v3-oppo-a16e-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37305/images/Design/149849-v3-oppo-a16e-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,990
    32 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    4230 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹9,990
    32 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    13 MP
    4230 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 9,499 M.R.P. ₹15,990
    Buy Now

    OPPO A16e Price in India

    OPPO A16e price in India starts at Rs.9,990. The lowest price of OPPO A16e is Rs.8,499 on amazon.in.

    OPPO A16e price in India starts at Rs.9,990. The lowest price of OPPO A16e is Rs.8,499 on amazon.in.

    Oppo A16e Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 4230 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4230 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.2
    • Single
    • F2.4
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length)
    Design
    • Blue, White, Midnight Black
    • 175 grams
    • 7.8 mm
    • 164 mm
    • 75.4 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 89.27 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 20:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 480 nits
    • 60 Hz
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 269 ppi
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 83 %
    General
    • March 25, 2022 (Official)
    • No
    • Android v11
    • A16e
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • OPPO
    • ColorOS
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • LPDDR4X
    • 3 GB
    • 12 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Oppo A16e