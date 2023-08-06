 Oppo A15 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO A15

OPPO A15 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 12,670 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4230 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A15 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A15 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹12,670
32 GB
6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
4230 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
3 GB
Oppo A15 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4230 mAh
  • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • 4230 mAh
  • 02h 23m 44s
  • Up to 323 Hours(2G)
  • No
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • F2.2
  • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
  • F2.4
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Dynamic Black, Mystery Blue, Rainbow Silver
  • 164 mm
  • 175 grams
  • Back: Plastic
  • 75.4 mm
  • 7.9 mm
Display
  • 269 ppi
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 83 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 480 nits
  • 88.7 %
  • 20:9
  • 60 Hz
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
General
  • A15
  • Yes
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • No
  • ColorOS
  • OPPO
  • October 21, 2020 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • No
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 12 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • 33.0 s
  • 64 bit
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • 3 GB
  • MediaTek Helio P35
Smart TV Features
  • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
Storage
  • 32 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
Oppo A15 FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo A15 in India?

Oppo A15 price in India at 9,798 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P35; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4230 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A15?

How many colors are available in Oppo A15?

How long does the Oppo A15 last?

What is the Oppo A15 Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo A15 Waterproof?

    Oppo A15