 Oppo A5s 3gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO A5s 3GB RAM

    OPPO A5s 3GB RAM

    OPPO A5s 3GB RAM is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4230 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A5s 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A5s 3GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,990
    32 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    4230 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Oppo A5s 3gb Ram Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 4230 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • F2.2
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 155.9 mm
    • 8.2 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 170 grams
    • 75.4 mm
    • Black, Blue, Gold, Green, Red
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 81.22 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 19:9
    • 271 ppi
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • OPPO
    • ColorOS
    • May 20, 2019 (Official)
    • A5s 3GB RAM
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek Helio P35
    • LPDDR3
    • 12 nm
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Up to 21.7 GB
    Oppo A5s 3gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo A5S 3Gb Ram in India?

    Oppo A5S 3Gb Ram price in India at 10,199 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P35; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4230 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A5S 3Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Oppo A5S 3Gb Ram?

    What is the Oppo A5S 3Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo A5S 3Gb Ram Waterproof?

    Oppo A5s 3gb Ram