 Kult Ambition Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Kult Ambition

    Kult Ambition is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Kult Ambition from HT Tech. Buy Kult Ambition now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    2600 mAh
    Kult Ambition Price in India

    Kult Ambition price in India starts at Rs.5,999. The lowest price of Kult Ambition is Rs.6,990 on amazon.in.

    Kult Ambition Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2600 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 2600 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • Single
    Design
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 9.1 mm
    • 160 grams
    • 72.7 mm
    • 145.3 mm
    • Black
    Display
    • 16:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 65.09 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • Kult
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Ambition
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • December 11, 2017 (Official)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 0.929 W/kg, Body: 0.873 W/kg
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Up to 24 GB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Kult Ambition FAQs

    What is the price of the Kult Ambition in India?

    Kult Ambition price in India at 6,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Kult Ambition?

    How many colors are available in Kult Ambition?

    What is the Kult Ambition Battery Capacity?

    Is Kult Ambition Waterproof?

    View More

