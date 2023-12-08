 Oppo A33 2020 - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Oppo Phones OPPO A33 2020

OPPO A33 2020

OPPO A33 2020 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 10,490 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A33 2020 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A33 2020 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 08 December 2023
OPPOA332020_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
OPPOA332020_FrontCamera_8MP
OPPOA332020_Ram_3GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35322/heroimage/140698-v3-oppo-a33-2020-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OPPOA332020_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35322/heroimage/140698-v3-oppo-a33-2020-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OPPOA332020_4
1/7 OPPOA332020_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
2/7 OPPOA332020_FrontCamera_8MP"
3/7 OPPOA332020_Ram_3GB"
4/7 OPPOA332020_3"
View all Images 5/7 OPPOA332020_4"
Key Specs
₹10,490
32 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
3 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

OPPO A33 2020 Price in India

The starting price for the OPPO A33 2020 in India is Rs. 10,490.  This is the OPPO A33 2020 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Moonlight Black and ...Read More

OPPO A33 2020

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Moonlight Black, Mint Cream
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Oppo A33 2020 Full Specifications

  • 5000 mAh
  • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • CMOS
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 186 grams
  • 163.9 mm
  • 75.1 mm
  • 8.4 mm
  • Moonlight Black, Mint Cream
  • 270 ppi
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 20:9
  • 82.87 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 89.2 %
  • 90 Hz
  • October 21, 2020 (Official)
  • ColorOS
  • OPPO
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 0.77 W/kg, Body: 0.97 W/kg
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240)
  • LPDDR4X
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • 64 bit
  • 11 nm
  • 3 GB
  • Adreno 610
  • Rear
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Yes
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • UFS 2.1
Oppo Videos

OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is hereIcon
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Smartphones under Rs. 35000.Icon
Have Rs. 35000 to spend on a smartphone? Check out these options
22 Jul 2022
OPPO A33 2020 News

Best feature-filled Oppo smartphones, but on budget.
Best Oppo phones under 15000: Oppo A17, Oppo A38, Oppo A58, more
07 Dec 2023
Oppo Find X5 Pro
Oppo Find X7 Pro to do a first, pack a special camera: Report
20 Nov 2023
Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date is out! Check details.
The Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date announced! Check what is special
06 Oct 2023
Check out the expected Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date.
Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date: Here is when this foldable is expected to be unveiled
04 Oct 2023
Reno 10 5G
Oppo Reno 10 5G Review: A visual delight!
05 Sep 2023
Oppo F21 Pro
Oppo F21 Pro price plunges on Flipkart as platform rolls out new year deals
20 Jul 2023
Oppo A33 2020 FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo A33 2020 in India? Icon Icon

Oppo A33 2020 price in India at 9,090 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A33 2020? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Oppo A33 2020? Icon Icon

What is the Oppo A33 2020 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Oppo A33 2020 Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

    Oppo A33 2020