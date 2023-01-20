 Oppo Reno 2 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO Reno 2

    OPPO Reno 2 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 36,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno 2 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹36,990
    256 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Oppo Reno 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes, VOOC, v3.0, 20W: 51 % in 30 minutes
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • Slide
    • Yes
    • F1.7
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • CMOS
    Design
    • Ocean Blue, Luminous Black
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 74.3 mm
    • 9.5 mm
    • 160 mm
    • 189 grams
    Display
    • 85.81 %
    • Yes
    • 93.1 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 405 ppi
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    • 20:9
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    General
    • OPPO
    • September 20, 2019 (Official)
    • Reno 2
    • ColorOS
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.183 W/kg, Body: 0.780 W/kg
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • 8 nm
    • 19.0 s
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
    • Adreno 618
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+13+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Up to 222 GB
    • 256 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    Oppo Reno 2