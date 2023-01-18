 Oppo Reno7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Oppo Mobile OPPO Reno7

    OPPO Reno7

    OPPO Reno7 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 28,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno7 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno7 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36646/heroimage/147449-v8-oppo-reno7-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36646/images/Design/147449-v8-oppo-reno7-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36646/images/Design/147449-v8-oppo-reno7-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36646/images/Design/147449-v8-oppo-reno7-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36646/images/Design/147449-v8-oppo-reno7-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹28,999
    256 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹28,999
    256 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    4500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 26,398 M.R.P. ₹39,999
    Buy Now

    OPPO Reno7 Price in India

    OPPO Reno7 price in India starts at Rs.28,999. The lowest price of OPPO Reno7 is Rs.24,999 on amazon.in.

    OPPO Reno7 price in India starts at Rs.28,999. The lowest price of OPPO Reno7 is Rs.24,999 on amazon.in.

    Oppo Reno7 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 4500 mAh
    • 32 MP
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 65W: 100 % in 31 minutes
    • Yes
    • 4500 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    Camera
    • F1.7
    • 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 2.74" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • No
    • 20 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
    • F2.4
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Dual Video Recording
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exmor RS
    Design
    • 7.8 mm
    • 173 grams
    • Startrails Blue, Stary Black
    • 160.6 mm
    • 73.2 mm
    Display
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 600 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 90 Hz
    • 84.91 %
    • AMOLED
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 409 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 90.8 %
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 4, 2022 (Official)
    • OPPO
    • Android v11
    • Yes
    • Reno7
    • ColorOS
    • OPPO Reno7 5G
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 1.023 W/kg, Body: 0.814 W/kg
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 8 GB
    • 6 nm
    • MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 20.0 s
    • Mali-G68 MC4
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • 256 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Oppo Reno7