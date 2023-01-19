 Oppo Reno5 Pro 5g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

    OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 35,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A77 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4350 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G now with free delivery.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G Price in India

    OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs.35,990. The lowest price of OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is Rs.28,999 on amazon.in.

    Oppo Reno5 Pro 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • Yes, VOOC, v2.0, 65W: 100 % in 30 minutes
    • 4350 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.4
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F1.7
    • 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • Fixed Focus
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes
    Design
    • 159.7 mm
    • 173 grams
    • 73.2 mm
    • 7.6 mm
    • Astral Blue, Starry Black
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    Display
    • 90 Hz
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    • 20:9
    • 92.1 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Super AMOLED
    • 800 nits
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 402 ppi
    • 88.61 %
    General
    • OPPO
    • Android v11
    • Reno 5 Pro
    • Yes
    • ColorOS
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • January 21, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N7 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 20.0 s
    • Mali-G77 MC9
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A77 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus MT6889Z
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    • No
    • 128 GB
    Oppo Reno5 Pro 5g FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G in India?

    Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G price in India at 32,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus MT6889Z; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4350 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G?

    How many colors are available in Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G?

    What is the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Waterproof?

    Oppo Reno5 Pro 5g