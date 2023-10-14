Oppo F25 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO F25 Pro OPPO F25 Pro is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 27,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹27,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Oppo F25 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 16 MP

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Battery Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh Camera Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes Display Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 405 ppi

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Launch Date September 17, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand OPPO

Operating System Android v12

Custom UI ColorOS Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1 Performance RAM 8 GB

Fabrication 8 nm

Graphics Adreno 619

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?