Asteroid 2023 OW4 to make a close approach to the Earth; Check speed, size, and more

NASA has revealed that an asteroid named 2023 OW4 will make a close approach to Earth tomorrow. Check details here.

As per NASA, the space rock is called asteroid 2023 OW4, and is pacing at a rapid speed towards Earth. The data suggests that it is going to make a very close approach tomorrow.  (Pixabay)
According to the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the asteroid 2023 OW4 is on a trajectory towards the Earth at a rapid speed of 34602 kilometers per hour and is scheduled to make its nearest approach to the planet tomorrow, August 3, 2023. (Pixabay)
As per NASA's asteroid data tracking page, the asteroid 2023 OW4 is expected to come 565,000 KM close to the Earth. While it may appear to be a huge distance, it will only take the asteroid 20 hours to close the distance if a deviation took place at its closest point to the Earth. (Pixabay)
The asteroid has a size of  31 feet. For reference, it is as large as a bus. The asteroid belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth asteroids. (Pixabay)
NASA says the asteroid does not pose any threat to Earth. However, NASA continues to keep track of the asteroid's progression as sometimes they can deviate from their path due to Earth's gravitational pull. (Pixabay)
