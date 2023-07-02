Home Photos realme 11 Pro 5G launched in new color with a discount; check price now

realme 11 Pro 5G launched in new color with a discount; check price now

All you need to know about the realme 11 Prov in new colors.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 02 2023, 10:16 IST
realme 11 Pro 5G is now available in ‘Oasis Green’ color. It has gone on sale from July 1.
realme 11 Pro 5G is now available in ‘Oasis Green’ color. It has gone on sale from July 1. (realme)
1/5 realme 11 Pro 5G is now available in ‘Oasis Green’ color. It has gone on sale from July 1. (realme)
Buyers can now purchase realme 11 Pro 5G Oasis Green (8GB+128 GB) variant at a discounted price of Rs. 22,999 along with a bank offer of Rs. 1000 on Flipkart.
Buyers can now purchase realme 11 Pro 5G Oasis Green (8GB+128 GB) variant at a discounted price of Rs. 22,999 along with a bank offer of Rs. 1000 on Flipkart. (realme)
2/5 Buyers can now purchase realme 11 Pro 5G Oasis Green (8GB+128 GB) variant at a discounted price of Rs. 22,999 along with a bank offer of Rs. 1000 on Flipkart. (realme)
realme 11 Pro features the flagship-level 120 Hz curved vision display, complemented by India’s first 2160 Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming that provides an enhanced display performance. 
realme 11 Pro features the flagship-level 120 Hz curved vision display, complemented by India’s first 2160 Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming that provides an enhanced display performance.  (realme)
3/5 realme 11 Pro features the flagship-level 120 Hz curved vision display, complemented by India’s first 2160 Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming that provides an enhanced display performance.  (realme)
The smartphone houses a Dimensity 7050 5G chip that ensures smooth performance.
The smartphone houses a Dimensity 7050 5G chip that ensures smooth performance. (realme)
4/5 The smartphone houses a Dimensity 7050 5G chip that ensures smooth performance. (realme)
The smartphone sports 67W SUPERVOOC charging technology with a massive 5000mAh battery, providing ample power for extended usage.
The smartphone sports 67W SUPERVOOC charging technology with a massive 5000mAh battery, providing ample power for extended usage. (realme)
5/5 The smartphone sports 67W SUPERVOOC charging technology with a massive 5000mAh battery, providing ample power for extended usage. (realme)
First Published Date: 02 Jul, 10:16 IST
