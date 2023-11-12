Mi air purifier: Breathe easy, just check out these top 5 models

In a time when pollution is causing huge health problems, having clean air indoors is a must. That's where air purifiers come in and we take look especially at the ones from Xiaomi in India. These gadgets use advanced filters to get rid of all sorts of pollutants and particles in the air.

Breathing fresh indoor air is crucial for a healthy life, especially when the outside air is not so great. Xiaomi's air purifiers are like superheroes, rescuing you and your family from the harmful effects of polluted air.

Let's look at some of the top Xiaomi air purifiers:

1. Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier for Home

This air purifier has three filters that work together to remove 99.9% of germs and viruses. With a 360-degree air suction system, it's one of the best in India. It also gives you info on indoor temperature, humidity, Wi-Fi status, and even the air quality through a colour-coded light strip.

2. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite

This one also has three filters and removes 99.99% of tiny particles. It covers a large area, is super quiet, and you can control it with your smartphone or voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant. The LED display shows real-time data on air quality, temperature, humidity, and Wi-Fi status.

3. Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Pro H

Known for quality and affordability, Xiaomi's Pro H uses a special filter to absorb odours and formaldehyde. It's great for small spaces, operates quietly, and can be controlled through the Mi Home app.

4. Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier for Home 4

This is an affordable option to improve the air in your home. With a 360-degree design and a true HEPA filter, it efficiently cleans the air without making much noise. The LED display gives you real-time data on air quality, temperature, humidity, and Wi-Fi status. You can control it easily with the Mi Smart app or even your voice through Google Assistant or Alexa.

Breathing clean air is now made easier with the Mi's range of air purifiers. Say goodbye to indoor pollution and hello to a healthier life.