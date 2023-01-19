 Poco F3 Gt Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO F3 GT

    POCO F3 GT is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 25,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5065 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO F3 GT from HT Tech. Buy POCO F3 GT now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36033/heroimage/144319-v3-xiaomi-poco-f3-gt-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36033/images/Design/144319-v3-xiaomi-poco-f3-gt-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36033/images/Design/144319-v3-xiaomi-poco-f3-gt-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36033/images/Design/144319-v3-xiaomi-poco-f3-gt-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36033/images/Design/144319-v3-xiaomi-poco-f3-gt-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹25,999
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5065 mAh
    Android v11
    Add to compare
    POCO F3 GT Price in India

    POCO F3 GT price in India starts at Rs.25,999. The lowest price of POCO F3 GT is Rs.27,490 on amazon.in.

    Poco F3 Gt Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 5065 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Sonic, v3.0, 67W: 100 % in 42 minutes
    • No
    • Yes
    • 5065 mAh
    Camera
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • 16 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.65
    • Yes, Screen flash
    Design
    • 76.9 mm
    • 8.3 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • 205 grams
    • 161.9 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Gunmetal Silver, Predator Black
    Display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 395 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 120 Hz
    • AMOLED
    • 86.27 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 20:9
    General
    • Android v11
    • MIUI
    • POCO
    • F3 GT
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • July 24, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Head: 0.815 W/kg, Body: 0.485 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 6 nm
    • 18.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 6 GB
    • Mali-G77 MC9
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 110 GB
    • No
    Poco F3 Gt FAQs

    What is the price of the Poco F3 Gt in India?

    Poco F3 Gt price in India at 28,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5065 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Poco F3 Gt?

    How many colors are available in Poco F3 Gt?

    What is the Poco F3 Gt Battery Capacity?

    Is Poco F3 Gt Waterproof?

    View More

    Poco F3 Gt