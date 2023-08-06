 Realme 8 Pro 8gb Ram Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme 8 Pro 8GB RAM

Realme 8 Pro 8GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 8 Pro 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme 8 Pro 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹19,999
128 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4500 mAh
Android v11
8 GB
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Realme 8 Pro 8gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 16 MP
  • 4500 mAh
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • 4500 mAh
  • Yes, Super Dart, 50W: 100 % in 47 minutes
Camera
  • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • 20 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F1.88
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Single
  • Exmor RS
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F2.45
Design
  • 176 grams
  • Infinite Blue, Infinite Black, Illuminating Yellow
  • 160.6 mm
  • 73.9 mm
  • 8.1 mm
  • Back: Plastic
Display
  • Super AMOLED
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 411 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 20:9
  • 1000 nits
  • 90.8 %
  • 83.32 %
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 60 Hz
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Realme UI
  • Yes
  • 8 Pro 8GB RAM
  • realme
  • Android v11
  • March 25, 2021 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Head: 1.098 W/kg, Body: 0.531 W/kg
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), MIMO
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Adreno 618
  • 8 nm
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
  • 25.0 s
  • 8 GB
  • 64 bit
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • On-screen
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • Up to 110 GB
  • UFS 2.1
    Realme 8 Pro 8gb Ram