Realme Gt 4 5g Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme GT 4 5G Realme GT 4 5G is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 35,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor , 5050 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5050 mAh Camera Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 389 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v5

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.77 inches (17.2 cm) General Brand realme

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date August 27, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G Performance CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Fabrication 4 nm

Graphics Adreno 730

RAM 12 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

