 Realme X7 Max Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme X7 Max

    Realme X7 Max is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 26,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme X7 Max from HT Tech. Buy Realme X7 Max now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹26,999
    128 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v11
    Realme X7 Max Price in India

    Realme X7 Max price in India starts at Rs.26,999. The lowest price of Realme X7 Max is Rs.23,499 on amazon.in.

    Realme X7 Max Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes, Super Dart, 50W: 50 % in 16 minutes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    • 4500 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Exmor RS
    • 16 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F1.8
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • Single
    • F2.5
    Design
    • Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver, Milky Way
    • 179 grams
    • 73.3 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • 158.5 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 91.7 %
    • 20:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 409 ppi
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Super AMOLED
    • 85.92 %
    • 1000 nits
    • Yes
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    General
    • X7 Max
    • Android v11
    • June 4, 2021 (Official)
    • realme
    • Realme UI
    • Yes
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 1.149 W/kg, Body: 1.098 W/kg
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.1
    Performance
    • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 6 nm
    • Mali-G77 MC9
    • LPDDR4X
    • 8 GB
    • MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893
    • LPDDR4X
    • 17.0 s
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • No
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

