 Realme Gt Neo 5 Se Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Realme Mobile Realme GT Neo 5 SE

Realme GT Neo 5 SE

Realme GT Neo 5 SE is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 23,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 30 October 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
RealmeGTNeo5SE_Display_6.74inches(17.12cm)
RealmeGTNeo5SE_FrontCamera_16MP
RealmeGTNeo5SE_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38660/heroimage/154802-v2-realme-gt-neo-5-se-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeGTNeo5SE_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38660/heroimage/154802-v2-realme-gt-neo-5-se-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeGTNeo5SE_4
1/5 RealmeGTNeo5SE_Display_6.74inches(17.12cm)
2/5 RealmeGTNeo5SE_FrontCamera_16MP"
3/5 RealmeGTNeo5SE_RAM_8GB"
4/5 RealmeGTNeo5SE_3"
View all Images 5/5 RealmeGTNeo5SE_4"
Key Specs
₹23,990 (speculated)
256 GB
6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5500 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when launched
Add to compare
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Realme GT Neo 5 SE Price in India

The starting price for the Realme GT Neo 5 SE in India is Rs. 23,990.  This is the Realme GT Neo 5 SE base ...Read More

The starting price for the Realme GT Neo 5 SE in India is Rs. 23,990.  This is the Realme GT Neo 5 SE base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Final Fantasy and Polar Black.

Realme GT Neo 5 SE

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Final Fantasy, Polar Black
Upcoming

Realme Gt Neo 5 Se Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 5500 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes, Super Flash, 100W
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5500 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • Yes
  • Video HDR
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Final Fantasy, Polar Black
  • 75.8 mm
  • 193.1 grams Below
  • 8.9 mm
  • 163.9 mm
Display
  • 451 ppi
  • AMOLED
  • 144 Hz
  • 93.69 %
  • 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
  • 20:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 88.28 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 1400 nits
General
  • realme
  • October 29, 2023 (Expected)
  • Android v13
  • Realme UI
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
  • Dolby Atmos
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • 8 GB
  • Octa core (2.91 GHz, Single core, Cortex A710 + 2.49 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • Adreno 725
  • 4 nm
  • LPDDR5X
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes
  • UFS 3.1
  • No
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Realme
Icon
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
Add to compare
₹ 11,999
Check Details
Realme Narzo 60X 5G
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Stellar Green, Nebula Purple
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 11,749
₹14,999
Buy Now
Realme C51
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Mint Green, Carbon Black
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 8,829
₹10,999
Buy Now
Realme 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glory Black, Glory Gold
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 14,741
₹18,999
Buy Now
Realme Mobiles Icon
Realme GT Neo 5 SE Competitors
Icon
Samsung Galaxy A34
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Silver, Awesome Violet
Add to compare
₹ 26,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Phantom White, Mirage Blue, Stealth Black
Add to compare
₹ 20,949
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - White, Peach, Light Blue, Awesome Black
Add to compare
₹ 25,999
Check Details
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black Dusk, Blue Tide
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 17,998
₹21,332
Buy Now

Realme Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great DesignIcon
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Realme GT Neo 5 SE News

Icon
Check out the new variant of variant of Narzo N53.
Realme announces new variant of Narzo N53! Check price, specs, more
24 Oct 2023
Realme Narzo 60
Amazon sale: Realme Narzo 60 to Samsung Galaxy M34, top deals on camera phones under 20000
11 Oct 2023
Realme Narzo 60x 5G
Realme launches Narzo 60x 5G; price, charging, camera, battery, chip, rivals and more
07 Sep 2023
Realme C51
Realme C51: Price, specifications and features
05 Sep 2023
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
05 Sep 2023
Realme 11 Pro+ 5G
Realme 11 Pro+ review: Premium design and powerful performance but 200MP camera?
04 Sep 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹56,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
₹21,999
Check Details
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹32,495
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Vivo T3x
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹21,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A05s
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Violet
₹12,999
Check Details
Vivo Y35s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹23,990
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Realme Gt Neo 5 Se