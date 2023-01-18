Realme Narzo 30 6gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme Narzo 30 6GB RAM Realme Narzo 30 6GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 12,499 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 30 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 30 6GB RAM now with free delivery.