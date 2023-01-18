Realme 8 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme 8 Summary

Realme 8 was released earlier this year. It's a premium smartphone with Super AMOLED display, AI Quad-camera configuration, bold design and powerful battery. The new Realme UI 2.0 runs on top of Android 11 in Realme 8. The smartphone is 7.99mm thick and weighs around 177g. It comes in two colour variants: Cyber Silver and Cyber Black.



Price



The Realme 8 is priced at Rs 15,999 for the base model with 4+128GB configuration. The other variants with 6+128GB and 8+128GB configuration are available for Rs 16,999 and 17,999, respectively.



Storage



The Realme 8 comes in three different configurations, having LPDDR4X RAM and an internal storage of 128 GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card. The UFS 2.1 storage standard is supported by the smartphone.



Display



The Realme 8 is equipped with a full-HD+ (2400×1080) Super AMOLED display. The display is 6.4 inches in size and has a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It has a pixel density of 411ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent.



Processor



The MediaTek Helio G95 SoC powers Realme 8, which has a 12nm octa-core processor with two Cortex-A76 performance cores that can operate at 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores that can run at 2GHz. The smartphone comes with an inbuilt Mali-G76 MC4 GPU.



Camera



The Realme 8 smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration. It has a 64-megapixel camera with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, both with an f/2.4 aperture. Portrait Mode, HDR, Ultra Wide, Ultra Macro, Timelapse, and HDR are amongst the features available on the back camera arrangement. The Realme 8 has a 16 MP Sony IMX471 camera on the front with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies.



Battery



The Realme 8 has a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 30W Dart charging technology.



Top rivals



Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, iQOO Z3, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Vivo V20 SE are amongst its top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



The Realme 8 smartphone features 4G (Indian bands supported), 3G, 2G, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, 3.5mm jack, USB Type-C 2.0, and more. An ultra-fast in-display fingerprint sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic induction sensor, acceleration sensor, and gyro-meter sensor are amongst the smartphone's sensors.



