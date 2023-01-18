 Realme 8 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme 8

    Realme 8

    Realme 8 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 8 from HT Tech. Buy Realme 8 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35545/heroimage/141781-v4-realme-8-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35545/images/Design/141781-v4-realme-8-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35545/images/Design/141781-v4-realme-8-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35545/images/Design/141781-v4-realme-8-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35545/images/Design/141781-v4-realme-8-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 15,999 M.R.P. ₹16,999
    Buy Now

    Realme 8 Summary

    Realme 8 was released earlier this year. It's a premium smartphone with Super AMOLED display, AI Quad-camera configuration, bold design and powerful battery. The new Realme UI 2.0 runs on top of Android 11 in Realme 8. The smartphone is 7.99mm thick and weighs around 177g. It comes in two colour variants: Cyber Silver and Cyber Black.

    Price

    The Realme 8 is priced at Rs 15,999 for the base model with 4+128GB configuration. The other variants with 6+128GB and 8+128GB configuration are available for Rs 16,999 and 17,999, respectively.

    Storage

    The Realme 8 comes in three different configurations, having LPDDR4X RAM and an internal storage of 128 GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card. The UFS 2.1 storage standard is supported by the smartphone.

    Display

    The Realme 8 is equipped with a full-HD+ (2400×1080) Super AMOLED display. The display is 6.4 inches in size and has a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It has a pixel density of 411ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent.

    Processor

    The MediaTek Helio G95 SoC powers Realme 8, which has a 12nm octa-core processor with two Cortex-A76 performance cores that can operate at 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores that can run at 2GHz. The smartphone comes with an inbuilt Mali-G76 MC4 GPU.

    Camera

    The Realme 8 smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration. It has a 64-megapixel camera with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, both with an f/2.4 aperture. Portrait Mode, HDR, Ultra Wide, Ultra Macro, Timelapse, and HDR are amongst the features available on the back camera arrangement. The Realme 8 has a 16 MP Sony IMX471 camera on the front with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies.

    Battery

    The Realme 8 has a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 30W Dart charging technology.

    Top rivals

    Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, iQOO Z3, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Vivo V20 SE are amongst its top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    The Realme 8 smartphone features 4G (Indian bands supported), 3G, 2G, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, 3.5mm jack, USB Type-C 2.0, and more. An ultra-fast in-display fingerprint sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic induction sensor, acceleration sensor, and gyro-meter sensor are amongst the smartphone's sensors.

    Reference-

    https://www.realme.com/in/realme-8/specs https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/realme-8-price-in-india-100531%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Realme 8 Price in India

    Realme 8 price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Realme 8 is Rs.13,499 on amazon.in.

    Realme 8 price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Realme 8 is Rs.13,499 on amazon.in.

    Realme 8 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Dart, 30W: 100 % in 65 minutes
    • No
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • F2.45
    • F1.79
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Exmor RS
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Dual Video Recording
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    Design
    • 7.9 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 177 grams
    • Cyber Silver, Cyber Black
    • 160.6 mm
    • 73.9 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Super AMOLED
    • 1000 nits
    • 83.32 %
    • 411 ppi
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 90.8 %
    • 60 Hz
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    General
    • Realme UI
    • March 25, 2021 (Official)
    • realme
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v11
    • 8
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio G95
    • Mali-G76 MC4
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • 12 nm
    • 23.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    • Up to 111 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Realme 8