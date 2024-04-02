 Realme to launch a new budget smartphone under Rs.10000: Check out expected specs, more | Mobile News

Realme to launch a new budget smartphone under Rs.10000: Check out expected specs, more

Realme is set to launch a new smartphone under Rs.10000. Also, check out the Realme C65 specifications.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 02 2024, 07:09 IST
Icon
Realme is planning to launch a smartphone under Rs.10000. (Amazon)

Realme has developed its consumer base in the budget and mid-range segment. Now, the company is set to launch its next budget smartphone. However, the model name is yet to be disclosed. The smartphone has already started to gain recognition due to several leaks and speculations. Now, a new rumour claims the smartphone might be the Realme C65 which is expected to come with 6GB RAM. Additionally, the speculated prices were also revealed which may surprise the budget smartphone buyers. Check out it's expected to feature including prices ahead of launch.

Upcoming Realme smartphone price

According to 91Mobiles Hindi report, the new budget smartphone is expected to launch under Rs.10000 by Realme. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to come with 6GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The smartphone name and model are yet to be unveiled. As of now, Realme will be launching Realme 12x 5G tomorrow in India and Realme C65 on April 4 in Vietnam. Currently, the Realme C65 leaked specification has been surfacing on the internet. Let's check out what the smartphone has in store for users. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Realme C65 specifications

According to a tipster named Sudhanshu Ambhore X post, the Realme C65 is expected to feature the 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 625 nits brightness. The smartphone will be likely powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. For lasting performance, the Realme C65 is expected to be equipped with a 5000mAh battery and 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

The Realme C65 is expected to feature a dual-camera setup which may consist of a dual-rear camera setup along with a flicker sensor. On the front, it may sport an 8MP selfie camera. For security, it may offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the device is expected to run on Android 14. Lastly, the Realme C65 is expected to receive an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. Its global launch date is yet to be announced by Realme. 

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 07:09 IST
